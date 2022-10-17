DENVER – The rookies will likely have a little extra time to get ready, but the expectation is that they’re prepared to contribute whenever their time comes.
As is often the case on experienced teams with title hopes, each member of the Nuggets’ rookie class is expected to start the season outside of the regular rotation.
“We’re a team that has high aspirations, so those guys have to come in, do the work and stay ready for their opportunity,” coach Michael Malone said at the team’s media day in late September.
Christian Braun, Denver’s pick at 21, was the first rookie off the bench for much of the preseason. Peyton Watson, the 30th pick, followed soon after, while two-way player Jack White has played more sparingly.
Braun’s shot hasn’t fallen as expected, but the 6-foot-6 wing showcased his defensive potential and open-court athleticism in double-digit scoring performances against the Suns and Clippers in preseason action. Patience doesn’t appear to be a problem for the 21-year-old.
“We’ve got guys at each position that are really talented. I’m excited to see what the team shapes up like. I think we’re going to win a lot of games, and that’s what’s important to me,” Braun, coming off an NCAA title with Kansas, said at media day. “Obviously, my whole career, that’s what I’ve been focused on. I’m excited to win, excited to see what each person brings to the team and obviously bring what I have and my impact on the court.”
Watson’s activity on both ends has been on display despite his limited minutes. He’s scored at multiple levels on offense and recorded three or more combined steals and blocks in two of the Nuggets’ first four preseason games. The 20-year-old says he’s ready for his moment whenever that might come.
“I’m not scared of nobody. I’ll line it up with anybody,” Watson said. “I feel like having that mentality just makes me that much more ready to play NBA basketball.”
I’ve just been mentally preparing myself for a long time to be at this point.
No members of the Nuggets rookie class will need more patience than Collin Gillespie and Ismael Kamagate. Gillespie, a sharp-shooting and steady point guard out of Villanova, suffered a serious leg injury while playing pick-up in Philadelphia over the summer, which will delay his NBA debut. Kamagate, an athletic 6-foot-11 center who show flashes of rim protection and finishing around the rim at Summer League, will stay with French club Paris Basketball for the upcoming season.
“My heart broke for Collin Gillespie,” Malone said. “I don’t think people in this room understand the respect I have for the kid, his game. Collin Gillespie would’ve played this year at some point.”
Mentality can make all the difference while the rookies wait for whatever opportunity might come their way this season.
“The guys that have stayed mentally and physically and emotionally engaged seize that opportunity,” Malone said. “The guys that kind of checked out and felt sorry for themselves wasted the opportunity.”