PHOENIX — Watch Sunday. That’s the big one — for Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets.

Did MPJ’s dunk on Kevin Durant light a fire under the young man? Will MPJ’s late flurry of 3-pointers carry over into Game 4? Because the 24-year-old with a $207 million contract is the key here.

Yes, still.

“Good game from Michael Porter,” Michael Malone told me after the Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 on a festive Cinco de Mayo Friday night at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

The result was kind of expected, since we’re being honest. Shoot, an hour or so before the Suns trimmed the series deficit to 2-1, Malone predicted a boogeyman hiding behind Game 3.

Malone tapped a fist on the table. Ominous.

“Adversity is coming,” he added for dramatics. “It’s knocking on the door.”

Knock, knock. Can MPJ carry his late-game mojo into Game 4 here on Sunday?

It was downright scary to watch Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combine for 86 points. Read that again: two players, 86 points. What a show. So now it’s clear the Suns’ 1-2 punch can match or exceed the 1-2 punch of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, simple math suggests the team that finds a third option will be the one advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.

Hey, we know a guy. He's 24 years old and has never met a shot he didn't like — when he finally gets a shot. So it was swell to hear Malone admit it’s often not MPJ’s fault he's not getting enough shots. Can’t score if you don’t touch the ball, and coming out of halftime, the Nuggets went four possessions before MPJ felt the sweet touch of leather on his hands.

And did the Suns find a new blueprint with Chris Paul on the bench with a groin injury? The Suns sped up the pace without a point guard who turns 39 Saturday. Addition by subtraction has bit the Nuggets in the playoffs before. Remember Golden State losing David Lee in 2013 and launching a dynasty afterward? “CP3” getting hurt was a bad break for the Nuggets.

Game 3 was Booker-Durant vs. Jokic-Murray.

The Nuggets will require a third to keep playing.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

MPJ worked his tail off in Game 3. He worked for 12 rebounds, trailing only Jokic’s 17 among both teams. He worked for 21 points. But he shouldn’t have to work so hard to get his shots.

“We knew the series was far from over,” Malone said after.

OK, let’s talk about the dunk that brought solace for Nuggets fans on a rough night. On a classic give-and-go with Jokic, Porter sliced down the lane and threw down a Shawn Kemp special right on Durant’s head. If you’re going out with a loss, that right there is the way to go out.

If I’m Suns coach Monty Williams, I would be better looking and smarter than I am now. I also would institute a team rule that states only Kevin and Devin are allowed to shoot the ball.

Durant and Booker combined for 48 of the team’s 67 points in the first half. What a show!

“Our defense on Devin Booker was unacceptable,” said Malone, who referred to Booker’s 47 points on 20-for-25 shooting.

“He had the ball the whole game,” Murray said after, alluding to the absence of Paul and a change in the Suns' philosophy on offense.

Late in the second quarter, Durant glided in and out of the Nuggets defense as if he were winning a game of “tag.” The Slim Reaper had one mission: find Booker and get out of the way. When Booker hit a 3-pointer from the corner to give him 25 points in the first half, I worried the roof might pop off the joint. Masters champ Jon Rahm, a Suns season-ticket holder, joined the party from a courtside seat.

Jokic had 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds. The former MVP tied Wilt Chamberlain with nine playoff triple-doubles, most ever. Murray had 32 points, a team high. No problems there.

“We've got to move on and watch film,” Murray said.

This series and beyond, the film’s going to show the Nuggets will require a Big 3, not a Big 3.

The plan for Game 4 and from here on out:

Engage MPJ — early and more often.