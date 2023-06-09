MIAMI — It’s closing time.

Finish your cocktails, hit the doors. The Nuggets can and will close out the Heat and the NBA Finals on Monday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

Nuggets Nation will remember June 12 forever.

It was midway through the third quarter of Game 4 at Kaseya Center late Friday night when reality struck this spectacular seaside city and the basketball team it loves.

Nikola Jokic, lob. Aaron Gordon, dunk. Ballgame. Thanks for the sunshine and seashells. Final: Nuggets 108, Heat 95.

The reality is the Nuggets are one win from their first NBA championship with Game 5 at Ball Arena. The reality is the Heat wrote a fun story and the Nuggets will write “The End” Monday.

“Ready to win the championship. We’ve got the tools to do it,” Murray said.

Coach Michael Malone heard that Ball Arena back home hosted 18,000 believers for a watch party: “I remember when we first got here we couldn’t get 18,000 fans when we were there.”

Oh, Monday’s going to be one for Nuggets Nation.

No jinx here. The Nuggets are breaking the curse, first by sweeping and ending a playoff drought against the Lakers, then by drawing a Finals foe in Miami that’s not good enough.

The obstacles in the Nuggets' past are in their past. Their luck has flipped. It's all happening.

It was a gentle giant who nudged the Nuggets one win from a parade 47 years coming. No, not that gentle giant. Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Kaseya Center’s biggest cheers came on Joker’s fifth foul in the fourth quarter. Joker has scarred Miamians.

But Game 4 was Gordon’s. A Nugget who best fits the mold of a nightclub bouncer on South Beach is one of the sweetest young men around. Six-foot-eight, 235 pounds, of smiles.

Gordon’s 27 points led the Nuggets in scoring and set a playoff career-high for the 27-year-old. He hit 3-pointers (3-for-4). He bullied the Heat for easy buckets in the lane and above the rim. He dunked a lob from Joker, his favorite play in the Nuggets’ vast playbook. He brought energy and bounce in 41 of the 48 minutes.

“AG was aggressive all night,” Bruce Brown said.

There’s a point in every lopsided series when both teams know which team is going to win. That point was Game 3, and Game 4 confirmed it. The reality is the Nuggets are one win away.

“We’re not celebrating. We haven’t done anything yet. We know we’re going to have go home and turn off the TV (and) the radio,” Malone said.

With Joker on the bench with five fouls, he used his 7-foot-3 wingspan to restrict teammates from going too far onto the court after Nuggets scores. The Joker is effective in every way.

Gordon was invaluable in Game 4. “AG” arrived via trade in March 21, 2021, sending fan favorite Gary Harris to Orlando. Guess who sat in Section 104 on Friday for the Gordon Game?

Ga-ry Har-ris.

When the Nuggets finish off their first title run, the three championship trades in Denver sports history will be John Elway in 1983, Patrick Roy in 1995, Gordon in 2021.

“That’s why we got him,” Jamal Murray said late Friday.

The Nuggets’ first title wouldn’t happen without the prescient move to acquire Gordon. He has fit perfectly in the unselfish family room of the Nuggets, who needed a selfless addition content with playing fourth fiddle. Perhaps Gordon’s ability to fit in comes from being the youngest of a family of seven. His brother played ball at New Mexico State and UCLA, his sister at Harvard. His dad played at San Diego State before trying out for the Patriots in the NFL.

“I’ve never really cared about professional accomplishments,” Gordon said.

Last Christmas, Gordon gifted to his teammates his signature cologne, “Lust for Love.” He's been a gift.

The Nuggets playoff run has mirrored the Avalanche last year. They both combined a professional effort with tunnel vision zeroed in a single mission. The Nuggets' focus has shown most in road games. They've won five straight.

“We’ve just been extremely focused,” Brown said.

The Nuggets are 15-4 in the postseason.

“We believed and knew how good we were for a few years now. We’re focused in and ready to do this thing,” Murray said.

It takes 16, and closing time is Monday night.