If not now for the Nuggets, when?
Time to remove the kid gloves and toss them in the cardboard box Brian Shaw used for cell phones at team meetings. Boot the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers and Suns off their pedestal.
The Nuggets, God bless it, open a much-anticipated season Wednesday at Utah with a two-time NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic and two max contracts in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. They crushed the offseason by adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown and first-round draft pick Christian Braun, a proud defender after Michael Malone's own heart.
What else on earth do the Nuggets need to compete for the first title in team history? Nada. They have enough. It’s enough to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals. It should be, anyway.
“It’s been a long summer,” Malone said. “In this business you don’t want long summers.”
And that’s two long summers in a row — at the same time Joker was earning two MVPs in a row.
“We want to win a championship,” Malone continued. “We want to do whatever it takes to make that happen.”
Great! Make it happen. The decades-long Nuggets curse that brought Antonio McDyess' knee injuries and Raef LaFrentz over Paul Pierce (and Vince Carter) needs to end. If not now, with Joker and the most complete supporting cast of his young Hall of Fame career, when?
The pressure should be on Malone, the coach, who's now the fourth longest-tenured coach in the NBA. The pressure should be on the whole operation. Murray’s had almost 18 months to recover from knee surgery. Porter swears he’s good to go and does not desire minutes restrictions after back surgery 11 months ago.
“I would prefer to play 82 (games),” Porter said.
If not now, when?
Over the last 20 years, three MVPs didn’t make it out of the first round. One was Joker’s Nuggets in 2022. Only three other MVPs didn’t make it out of the second round. One was the Nuggets in 2021. Fourteen (of the last 20) MVPs reached the conference or NBA finals.
Injuries were mostly to blame. The Nuggets say they are healthy now, or close enough to it.
“I don’t think skipping games is the way to save your body,” said Porter, who added he would prefer to play 82 games than operate under a standard of load management.
Injuries lead to heartache come playoff time.
Injuries also make for sweet job security.
The pressure’s on Malone to make certain the strongest roster since the 2009 Nuggets reached the conference finals should have comparable results come playoff time. How's 52 wins (the Vegas total) and a boxer's chance against the Clippers/Warriors/Grizzlies in the Western Conference finals? Sounds fair. Don't you think?
There’s not a LeBron James juggernaut with the Lakers. The Clippers inevitably will Clipper. The Warriors are punching each other. This isn’t your older brother’s Western Conference. This is a tough Western Conference, but it’s a Western Conference that can be had.
This is go time for the Nuggets. Between the COVID restrictions that kept fans out of games longer than in New York, and the Altitude-Comcast pillow fight that’s turned the NBA MVP into a fun rumor, Nuggets fans are not going to be thrilled with another early playoff exit.
If not now, when?