MINNEAPOLIS • With Professor Joker, class is always in session.

Late Friday night after the Nuggets thumped the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-111 at Target Center, Nikola Jokic extended his tutorial in the NBA playoffs. Turns out, as the good professor explained, the Serbian grading system is not "A" through "F," but "1" through "5."

“Five is good,” Joker said.

His grade for the Nuggets, who lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 here Sunday: “Four-plus.”

One player takes the Nuggets from a playoff 4 to a title 5: Michael Porter Jr. The 24-year-old is playing the best ball of his professional career.

Even better? He’s cracking a smile doing it.

“I’m looking at this (moment) as the blessing it is,” Porter said after.

Porter had 25 points, a team high. Four 3-pointers. Floaters in the lane. Man buckets vs. twin towers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Goodness, is MPJ a 6-foot-11 bucket or what? But we always knew that about MPJ. That sweet stroke could fall out of bed and get 20.

What jumped out to me as the Nuggets silenced a sold-out T-Wolves crowd was the calm, cool demeanor coming from MPJ. I had to ask: How’d you get yourself into this comfy headspace?

One, he limited his time on social media. (Love that.) Two, he bonded with siblings that have moved to Denver.

“Distancing myself from certain things has really helped,” Porter said.

Finally, he realized his good fortune, running with a team that sure looks the part of a No. 1 seed.

“I’m looking at it as the blessing it is,” he said.

The Nuggets are on to bigger things and better opponents when they finally put the Timberwolves out of their misery. As the locals trudged to the exits before the final horn, I got the impression Minnesota wouldn’t mind seeing Minnesota's season in the rearview mirror.

Can you believe the Nuggets have never swept a playoff series? OK, don’t answer that.

But Sunday would be a great time to start, and MPJ is a major reason why it’s on the table.

Michael Malone credited MPJ with a Game 2 win after Porter had a personal 8-0 run in the fourth quarter. He followed up in Game 3. One man’s hot take: Good MPJ takes the Nuggets from a Western Conference contender to the best team in the conference, no doubt in my mind.

“Everything he shoots I really think is going in,” said Jokic, who somehow had a triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists — without being awarded a single free throw.

Never thought I’d say this, but the only problem with Porter’s game is that he doesn’t take enough shots. He took only seven in Game 2.

Here, let’s start a movement: More FGA for MPJ!

Ever wonder why a franchise risked a $207-million extension on a young man with back issues? Flip on tape of the third quarter Friday, when Porter grabbed the game and made it his.

“He’s not flipping a switch. He had 82 games to get ready for this moment,” Malone said.

Fifteen shots per game should be the floor for Porter.

Porter is the difference-maker who can turn the Nuggets’ first No. 1 seed into their first trip to the NBA Finals. He’s a plus-37 on the plus-minus chart through three games in the series.

It was a bumpy road to get here, too. The back surgeries. Tumbling from the likely No. 1 pick to falling to the Nuggets at No. 14. More injuries. His baby brother and best friend Coban Porter’s arrest for a suspected drunk-driving episode near the University of Denver campus.

“When you look at Michael’s journey, it hasn’t been an easy one,” Malone said. "I give him a lot of credit, respect and love for just staying the course (with) everything he’s gone through — from a medical (and) physical health standpoint.”

The Nuggets focused on two aspects of his game in Porter’s fourth and healthiest season.

One, to be “a committed defender,” as Malone described.

“Show that you care on that side of the floor,” the coach added.

Two, move on offense like a satellite in Joker’s orbit. Jokic will find Porter. The good professor finds everybody.

“Pre-NBA, the ball was always in (Porter’s) hands,” Malone said.

Give it up for Minnesota’s crowd. Is it always that loud at Target Center? With a Minnesota Wild playoff game underway across town, and a Twins baseball game across the street, T-Wolves fans still made it uncomfortable for the Nuggets. Minnesota cut a 13-point deficit to three.

Then MPJ hit another 3-pointer from the corner to silent the Target Center crowd for good.

The Nuggets would be smart to close out the series ASAP. Kick back and play video games while the Suns, Clippers and everyone else in the West bracket beats up on each other.

“It would be commanding to start the playoffs off with four wins in a row,” Porter said.

It would be a Nuggets first. And Porter gives the Nuggets a real shot at another franchise first.

As Professor Joker said: “If he plays like this we have a big chance (to win it all).”