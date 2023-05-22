LOS ANGELES — No joke!

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals.

“When the buzzer went off,” coach Michael Malone said on the happiest night a Nuggets coach, player or the long-suffering fans have ever experienced, “I almost couldn’t believe it.”

Believe it or not, the Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers to get there. Denver won Game 4 113-111 late Monday to silence a packed arena full of stunned Lakers fans to get there.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon stuffed the great LeBron James at the buzzer to get there.

First playoff sweep. First trip to the Finals. First time a coach has been carried off the court at Crypto.com Arena by a pair of enormous Serbian brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja Jokic.

“I kind of liked it!” Malone said after.

Long-suffering Nuggets fans kind of love this team.

“It’s been a journey,” Murray said after.

No joke!

Try almost half-a-century.

The Nuggets meet the Heat (in Denver) or Celtics (on the road) for Game 1 on June 1. That’s for another day. Monday night was for carrying the coach off the court. It was for Nuggets president Josh Kroenke sliding on a “NBA Finals” hat and bear-hugging Jokic, or the other way around. It was for a Nuggets operation built from scratch — drafting and developing Jokic and Murray, plugging in go-getters around them — inching closer to the summit.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt this good,” longtime director of scouting Jim Clibanoff said.

LeBron James had a shot to tie and force overtime when he was blocked by Murray and Aaron Gordon. The ball popped away and Denver’s bench erupted like an NCAA Tournament upset.

“It’s almost like shock a little bit: Are you sure we don’t have more time on the clock?” Gordon said.

The sweep wasn’t an upset. The Nuggets were that much better and together than the Lakers.

After the game, LeBron James called the Nuggets the best team he’s faced in four seasons with the Lakers. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka tracked down Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth in a hallway and told Booth, “You guys deserved it. Great team, Cal. One more.”

“It’s hard to believe, honestly,” Booth told me. “It doesn’t seem real. But we want one more.”

The Lakers wouldn’t celebrate like the Nuggets did Monday. Seventeen NBA banners hung from the rafters and the entitlement that goes with it. NBA Finals are old news here.

The first banner would be new news in Denver.

“We’ve got four more wins to go,” Murray said.

As a Denver guy, I can say this without any sense of hyperbole: Never thought I’d see this day… until Joker. Jokic changed a franchise, a city and the sense of what’s possible in Denver.

“He’s a savant,” Gordon said.

Jokic closed out Wilt Chamberlain’s Lakers with the eighth triple-double of the postseason, passing Chamberlain for the NBA record.

“I think it’s self-explanatory, brother,” Murray said of Jokic, his brother from another mother.

Joker had 30 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists. He averaged a triple-double in all three series. The NBA people handed him something called the Magic Johnson award, which goes to the MVP of the Western Conference finals. Jokic promptly handed it over to someone else.

“Success, money, fame has never changed that guy,” Malone said.

James had 40 points. It’s the first time “King James” been swept before the NBA Finals.

In every way, the Nuggets did it the hard way. To start, they took a risk on a second-round draft pick from Sombor, Serbia, a savant who would rather train his horses than play basketball. To reach their first NBA Finals, they trailed Game 4 by 15 points at halftime — in Los Angeles, a team they had never beaten in a playoff series (0-7).

“That hasn’t been our mentality all year — to concede,” Gordon said.

Chants of "Let's go, Nuggets!" echoed through the Lakers' arena as the ticked-off locals trudged up the aisle. Can you imagine?

No need to imagine. These Nuggets are no joke. They’re 12-3 in the playoffs. They galavanted to the bus laughing and joking, acting like a bunch of college kids on spring break. Now they will carry a city and fanbase somewhere they’ve never gone.

The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals. Until Joker, never thought I’d see the day.