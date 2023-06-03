The concept of home is more complicated for Reggie Jackson than most.

“I'm just from Earth,” Jackson responded to a Gazette inquiry at Wednesday's NBA Finals media day.

It’s an accurate and understandable answer. Jackson was born in Pordenone, Italy while his father was stationed at nearby Aviano Air Base. From there, the Jacksons moved to England, North Dakota, Florida and Georgia before settling down in Colorado Springs. He left the Springs roughly seven years later after a standout career at Palmer High School provided an opportunity to play college basketball at Boston College. Seven years is as long residency as Jackson has experienced. He opted to return to Colorado after reaching a buyout with the Hornets after the Clippers traded him to Charlotte just before the trade deadline.

"This is home for him,” Ish Smith said. “The familiarity is there and he just fits right in."

Smith and Jackson were first teammates with the Pistons. Detroit was Jackson’s second stop in his NBA journey. After three seasons at Boston College, Oklahoma City drafted Jackson with the 24th pick in the 2011 draft. His rookie year ended with the Thunder’s first, and only, NBA Finals appearance with a young core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Now, he’s on the first Nuggets team to reach the Finals in his adoptive home state.

“It's great,” Jackson said. “It's been 11 years removed for myself being in the Finals, just exciting especially to be at home and be part of this team.”

The Thunder traded Jackson to Detroit in his fourth professional season. The Pistons waived him one day shy of the five-year anniversary of the trade that sent him to Detroit. Two days after being waived, he signed with the Clippers for the rest of the 2020 season. He stayed in Los Angeles until this year’s trade deadline. He’s better equipped to handle the frequent moves.

“It just prepared me for the NBA life, moving every two, three years,” Jackson said of his childhood. “When you're traded, hearing the rumors, it doesn't really faze you. You've been the new kid your whole life, so you find solace in being yourself and being alone.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He’s not exactly alone in Denver. His family is still in Colorado Springs, and his locker is situated next to an old friend.

"He's super smart," Smith said.

Jackson is sharing the wisdom he has gathered with another neighbor in the locker room, rookie Christian Braun.

“Reggie’s full of wisdom. You can sit there and talk to Reggie, and he’ll give you 20 minutes of wisdom every single day,” Braun said.

“There’s a lot of things Reggie has to say. We’re grateful, you know, just to have a veteran come in the locker room and teach us things. He’s been a big boost for us.”

Braun has occupied the eighth and final spot in Michael Malone’s rotation in the postseason. Jackson appears to be the odd man out, though not by much. When Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Braun all picked up a pair of fouls in the first quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Malone went to Jackson, a trusted veteran who averages 12 points and shoots 39.4% from 3 in 74 career playoff games, for a few minutes.

Jackson is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Whether he stays with the Nuggets, who could have a need for a reserve guard if Bruce Brown signs elsewhere, or continues his career elsewhere, Jackson will be representing his home.

“I definitely rep 719,” Jackson said.