Playing in Denver wasn’t the dream, but it is a nice bonus.

“No, I just wanted to play,” Reggie Jackson, the newest Nugget, answered when asked if he dreamed about playing professionally in Colorado. “It's a blessing to be at home and play as well, especially to be around friends and family now. They'll be in attendance now. More than anything, I've just always dreamed of being able to play in the NBA. And I've been fortunate enough to do so now for my 12th season."

After standout careers at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs and Boston College, Jackson’s dream became reality in 2011 when Oklahoma City drafted the 6-foot-2 guard with the 24th overall selection. Jackson played for the Thunder for a few seasons before continuing his career in Detroit where he was teammates with Ish Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown. Smith, who went to Wake Forest, and Jackson were first rivals in the Atlantic Coast Conference before growing close in Detroit. Smith said Jackson was his niece’s favorite player on the Pistons.

“He was always so nice and so sweet to my family. It’s been great,” Smith told The Gazette prior to Wednesday’s 118-109 win over the Mavericks.

“I’m happy. We got a steal.”

Jackson arrived in Denver late Tuesday night. He said technology has allowed him to get better acquainted with Denver’s style of play, but there wasn’t enough time for him to play in Denver’s final game before All-Star weekend. The break will give Jackson more time to get acclimated. Nuggets coach Michael Malone knows what he’s getting when Jackson joins the bench unit.

“He’s going to give you somebody off the bench that can go out there and not only run his team, but Reggie’s a scorer, you know? That’s one thing that I think is really important for people to realize. At this stage of his career, Reggie Jackson is Reggie Jackson,” Malone said. “He’s got to continue to help us become the best team we can be. We’re a ball-movement team. He’s got to run that unit. He’s got to make his teammates better, but he’s also really good in pick and roll, scoring the basketball, getting to places on the court at ease. The second side of that is, he’s 6-foot-3, but he’s got a tremendous wingspan. He’s got to help us on defense. I think with his size, strength and physicality, we can be really versatile with that second unit.”

Jackson signed with the Clippers in 2020 and played against the Nuggets in the postseason bubble. With Jackson’s help, the Clippers advanced to the Western Conference finals the following season. He was traded to Charlotte ahead of last week’s deadline and reached a buyout with the Hornets. The Nuggets just happened to have an open roster spot and a desire to add another guard. The mix of location and opportunity proved to be too much to pass up for the Colorado’s prep player of the year in 2008 who said Chauncey Billups, another Centennial stater, was his favorite Nuggets player growing up.

“Great team at the right age right now. They’re playing really good ball. The backup point guard role was kind of open. I figured that, and coming home, was definitely appealing,” Jackson said. “It just all matched up once I sat down and thought about it. I'm just very blessed to be able to go from the sixth team in the West to the best team in the West.”

NUGGETS 118, MAVERICKS 109

What happened: The Nuggets started the second quarter leading by a point, despite Luka Doncic scoring 17 points for the Mavericks in the first. Denver’s bench stretched the advantage to 10 points early in the second, and the Nuggets led 61-44 at halftime. The hosts took an 18-point lead to the fourth, but Dallas closed within 10 before the starters returned to seal Denver’s third straight win.

The Nuggets are 41-18 heading into the All-Star break.

What went right: Jeff Green played his best game since missing a stretch of the season with a couple of injuries to his left hand. He made 11 of 16 shots, including a few dunks and a couple of 3s, to finish with a team-high 24 points to go with one rebound, one assist, one steal and a block

What went wrong: The game was a little short on stars. The Mavericks announced their new All-Star guard Kyrie Irving would miss the game with a lower back issue an hour before tipoff, while Nuggets guard Jamal Murray missed a sixth straight game with right knee inflammation. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said it wasn’t a big concern, but added the team will continue to be cautious with him going forward. Aaron Gordon also continued to heal his ailing rib contusion.

At least Jokic’s 14-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and Doncic’s game-high 37 points put on a show for the fans.

Highlight of the night: Welcome to town, Thomas Bryant. In his first stint playing in front of the Ball Arena crowd, the 6-foot-10 center rolled down the lane and caught an alley-oop from Christian Braun. Bryant finished the play with a one-handed slam over a defender, giving the Nuggets a 12-point lead five minutes into the second quarter.

Up next: Most of the Nuggets will have a full week off for the All-Star break before Denver’s regular-season schedule resumes next Thursday in Cleveland.