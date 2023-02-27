Reggie Jackson is willing to pay the price to make the most of his time with the Nuggets.

Off the court, that meant opening his wallet to make sure more family and friends got to see his debut as a member of the Nuggets, a 134-124 overtime win over his former team, the Clippers, Sunday at Ball Arena. Every player gets a few complimentary tickets to each home game, but that was never going to be enough.

“About 30 tickets I bought myself,” Jackson told The Denver Gazette in the postgame locker room. “Then, I had other people out here.”

Whatever the cost, it was worth it. In his introductory press conference, Jackson, who was born in Italy then moved to England and multiple locations in the United States before his military family settled in Colorado Springs, said playing for the Nuggets wasn’t the dream. He simply sought to reach the NBA, but a dozen years in the league allowed him to appreciate the moment.

“Amazing. Incredible,” Jackson said. “Honestly, to be here from the time I watched games here as a kid to see it now, they’ve always had a great fanbase. I think it’s gotten even better. Honestly, this is an amazing team. I see why they support so much. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Jackson’s also willing to pay the price on the court, especially when he’s sharing the floor with Jamal Murray. While the on-court dynamic between Murray and Bones Hyland, the second-unit point guard prior to the trade deadline, wasn't a natural fit, Jackson said he’s open to moving off the ball and picking up tougher defensive assignments to maximize his value.

“It’s really whatever he needs,” Jackson said of Murray. “He’s such a great player. Whatever he needs to alleviate … whether he needs me to guard, you know he can score with the best of them. If he takes away the pressure and needs me to score and make plays on the back side, I’ll be ready. Ever since I came in the league, I’ve played beside great guards.”

Jackson began his career playing alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden in Oklahoma City. He then moved on to Detroit where the Pistons were letting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, now a teammate in Denver, explore his game as the team's pick at No. 8 in the 2013 draft. And the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dominating the ball on the perimeter. Back in Colorado, Jackson's already won over another guard that knows something about greatness.

“It’s been good. He talks basketball. I like people that talk basketball,” Murray said. “I don’t have to overexplain nothing. We have good conversations, especially on the plane. (He’s) just a basketball guy. Coming in, he knows his role and embraces it and wants to help us win a 'chip. I think he fits perfect.”

With Jackson and new backup center Thomas Bryant playing their third game together, the understanding is the bench will get better with time. Having his minutes staggered with some of the reserves has allowed Murray to develop chemistry with Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Vlatko Cancar and Christian Braun. He believes there’s enough time for Jackson and Bryant.

“We’ve been playing together for a while, the guys that have been here, so our pace, our timing is pretty on point most of the time,” Murray said. “We just got to get those (new) guys up to speed, half up to speed in terms of play calling and timing and reads and all that. Obviously, the game’s got to slow down for them.

"It’s a different team. It’s not easy going to a different team and (being) expected to know everything in a couple of days or a couple of games. Give those guys time to figure it out. We’ve got a great bench unit. We’ve got a lot of guys that can come in and impact the game.”

Shots haven’t fallen at the rate Jackson would like through his first three games with the Nuggets. He’s shooting just 30.4% from the field and 33% from 3-point range. He’s scored seven points twice and eight points in the other game, while playing 18-19 minutes per game. An assist-to-turnover ratio of 9-to-2 has helped earn Michael Malone’s trust in short order.

Malone said he would be comfortable starting Jackson if Murray, who played through back spasms Sunday and is questionable for Tuesday’s game in Houston, needs a night off.

“I have complete confidence that Reggie will go out there and play to the best of his ability,” Malone said. “That guy is a proven veteran who is going to continue to help this team.”

The Nuggets signed Jackson for the rest of the season after the Clippers traded him to Charlotte and he reached a buyout agreement with the Hornets, making him a free agent. There was mutual interest between the 12-year veteran who played prep basketball at Palmer in Colorado Springs and the Nuggets. There’s no guarantee Jackson’s return to Colorado extends beyond this season, but he already appears to have gotten a return on his investment.

“I’m lucky that I was wanted here,” Jackson said. “I’m just happy.”