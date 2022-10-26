DENVER - There didn't seem to be any limitations for Michael Porter Jr. in the first four games of the season.
That's likely to change Wednesday, as Porter is expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Lakers, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowksi. Porter is listed on the team's injury report as "questionable" due to injury management. He had a third back surgery last year, which forced him to miss all but nine games of last season.
Porter returned for all five preseason games and the first four games of the regular season, including a back-to-back. He's averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds in 28 minutes per game to start the season. The shot appears to be the same. Porter's made half of 32 attempts from 3-point range through four games. He appeared to be shooting comfortable in the part of Wednesday's shoot-around session that was open to the media.
Jeff Green is also probable with a finger sprain for the Nuggets.
Russell Westbrook is doubtful for the Lakers with hamstring soreness, while LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Anthony Davis (lower-back tightness) are both probable.