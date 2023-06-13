Here is a full breakdown of the Nuggets' roster for 2023-24 and beyond:

Christian Braun, guard

Age: 22

Playoff stats (per game): 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 53.3% field goals, 13 minutes

Contract: Standard, four-year rookie contract, $2.95 million guaranteed next season, team options of $3.09 million and $4.92 million for following two years, extension eligible in 2025

Future in Denver: Braun proved to be a shrewd draft selection by Calvin Booth, contributing to the playoff rotation as a rookie who will be in for a bigger role next season.

Bruce Brown, guard

Age: 26

Playoff stats: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 51.1% fields goals, 31.6% 3-pointers

Contract: $6.8 million player option for next season

Future in Denver: His teammates seem to know what’s in store for Brown after an excellent postseason — a big payday elsewhere. The Nuggets can only offer him a contract worth under $8 million per year. "Cowboy Bruce" may double that on the open market.

Thomas Bryant, center

Age: 25

Playoff stats: Did not play

Contract: Unrestricted free agent

Future in Denver: After being acquired at the trade deadline to back up Nikola Jokic, Bryant never earned consistent playing time and was not a part of the playoff rotation. But he could be brought back if there isn’t much of a market for him in free agency.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, guard

Age: 30

Playoff stats: 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 38% 3-pointers

Contract: $14.7 million for 2023-24 with a player option worth $15.4 million for the following season

Future in Denver: The Nuggets could not have asked for a better fifth starter. The team chose to upgrade from Will Barton and bring in someone with a championship pedigree like KCP. Mission accomplished. He’ll be in Denver for at least two more seasons.

Vlatko Cancar, forward

Age: 26

Playoff stats: Did not play

Contract: One guaranteed year left on deal worth $2.23 million, has a $2.34 million team option for 2024-25 season

Future in Denver: Cancar has proved to be a solid regular-season player. With room to grow in several aspects of his game, he’ll get a chance again next season. Being buddies with Jokic helps, too.

Collin Gillespie, guard

Age: 23

Playoff stats: Did not play

Contract: Restricted free agent (two-way player)

Future in Denver: The Nuggets had plenty of reasons to let Gillespie go throughout the season as he’s someone who’s already 23 and suffered an injury last summer with an ACL injury already on his resume. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Gillespie back on a two-way contract with a chance to earn a full-time roster spot with Brown likely gone.

Aaron Gordon, forward

Age: 27

Playoff stats: 13.3 points, 6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 51.8% field goals, 39.1% 3-pointers

Contract: Two years, $46.1 million guaranteed remaining on extension with player option for 2025-26 season

Future in Denver: After a stellar postseason, Gordon has established a reputation as one of the league’s best and most versatile defenders. He’ll be a key part of whatever success the Nuggets have in the next three seasons.

Jeff Green, forward

Age: 36

Playoff stats: 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 45.2% field goals, 17.2 minutes

Contract: Unrestricted free agent

Future in Denver: The veteran told The Denver Gazette prior to the NBA Finals he would like to play two more seasons before retiring and he’d like to do it in Denver. Given how much the organization values his leadership, there’s a good chance the two sides can work out a fair deal to bring back "Uncle Jeff."

Reggie Jackson

Age: 33

Playoff stats: 6 appearances, 18 total minutes

Contract: Unrestricted free agent

Future in Denver: Jackson was signed in February after being traded to the Hornets and being bought-out of his contract. He was used in emergency situations in the postseason and could return on a veteran minimum if he wants to spend time in his home state.

Nikola Jokic, center

Age: 28

Playoff stats: 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 54.8% field goals, 46.1% 3-pointers

Contract: Four guaranteed years worth an estimated $210 million with a $61.9 million player option in 2027-28

Future in Denver: Jokic will be in Denver as long as he wants, which may not be as long as some Nuggets fans want. He’ll be around for at least five more years and likely will add more trophies to his cabinet by the time his contract ends. And after that? It's Joker. Who knows?

DeAndre Jordan, center

Age: 34

Playoff stats: 4 appearances, 14 minutes, 5 total points, 4 rebounds, 1 block

Contract: Unrestricted free agent

Future in Denver: After getting his first championship ring, Jordan may opt to retire after a successful and lucrative career. But the Nuggets will likely have him around on the veteran minimum salary as long as Jordan would like as he’s one of the most respected voices in the locker room.

Jamal Murray, guard

Age: 26

Playoff stats: 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 39.6% 3-pointers

Contract: Two years, $69.85 million remaining on max rookie extension, extension eligible this summer

Future in Denver: After re-establishing his place as one of the top guards in the NBA this postseason, Murray will likely wait a year to sign a new, long-term deal in Denver as there’s a good chance he is either an all-star or an All-NBA player next season and thus would be eligible for a supermax extension next summer.

Zeke Nnaji, forward

Age: 22

Playoff stats: Did not play

Contract: Team option for $4.3 million

Future in Denver: With few avenues to bring in players this offseason, the Nuggets will bring Nnaji back for the final year of his rookie deal. He'll likely have a shot to earn a bigger role not just in the regular season, but in next year’s playoffs as well.

Michael Porter Jr., forward

Age: 24

Playoff stats: 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 35.1% 3-pointers

Contract: Three years, $107.58 million fully guaranteed remaining on rookie extension with a fourth year worth potentially $40.8 million (only $12 million guaranteed)

Future in Denver: Despite his shooting struggles in the NBA Finals, Porter Jr. played a big role in the team’s championship run. He continues to mature as a player. As long as he stays healthy, he’ll continue to have the chance to deliver in big playoff moments in Denver.

Ish Smith, guard

Age: 34

Playoff stats: Did not play

Contract: Unrestricted free agent

Future in Denver: Another valued voice in the locker room, Smith will likely have a spot on the Nuggets if he wants to return, but after finally getting a ring after 13 teams in 13 years, he may opt to retire.

Peyton Watson, forward

Age: 20

Playoff stats: Did not play

Contract: $2.3 million guaranteed in 2023-24 with team options worth $2.41 million and $4.36 million the following two seasons, extension eligible in 2025

Future in Denver: Everyone within the Nuggets organization is excited about what’s to come for Watson. He got the chance to show his skills late in the regular season and impressed. He’ll almost certainly be a much bigger part of the rotation next season with the hopes that he can contribute in the playoffs as well.

Jack White, forward

Age: 25

Playoff stats: Did not play

Contract: Restricted free agent (two-way player)

Future in Denver: White averaged nearly 21 points per game in the G League this season, but is already 25 years old and the team may opt to bring in a younger player that goes undrafted this month for one of the two-way contract spots.