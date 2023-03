The NBA MVP showdown at Ball Arena is off.

Sixers star Joel Embiid won't play Monday night against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, according to an ESPN report.

Embiid had a monster game in his only matchup with Jokic this season, a Jan. 28 affair in which Embiid had 47 points and 18 rebounds to turn the momentum of the MVP race.

Embiid reportedly has a calf injury. He played 32 minutes in a loss to the Phoenix Suns Saturday.

Embiid hasn't played in Denver since 2019.