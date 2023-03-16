Keyonte George remembers where he was during the 2021 NCAA Tournament championship game.

The consensus 5-star recruit could’ve played anywhere he wanted, but when he watched Baylor smother Gonzaga on the way to winning the program’s first national title, he knew he wanted to be in Waco.

“That put the icing on the cake,” George said Thursday.

Two years later, George is right where he wants to be — in a position to recreate those memories with a lot of the same guys that cut down the nets in Indianapolis as 3-seed Baylor faces 14-seed UC Santa Barbara on Friday at Ball Arena.

“It was an exciting team, and I feel like we can do the same,” George said, who was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Just like two years ago, the Bears once again have one of the best offenses in the country. And just like they had with Davion Mitchell, the Bears have a dynamic young guard in George leading the way and veterans Adam Flagler and Flo Thamba, who have appeared in every one of Baylor’s NCAA Tournament games since 2021, surrounding him, the similarities are easy to spot.

“I think the thing that stands out right away is the offensive production at the guard spot,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “The year we won it all (and) this year (there are) a lot of similarities as far as offensive talent. I think it's great having Flo and Jon (Tchamwa Tchatatchoua) in the interior that have national championship experience, as well.

“But at the end of the day, that team was in the tournament, defended at an elite level, and we're capable of that, and hopefully we can do that.”

Defense will certainly be the key for Baylor if it wants to grab a pair of wins in Denver and make another deep run in the tournament.

A common thread among high seeds that have been upset early in recent years is a high offensive efficiency and a low defensive efficiency. Baylor fits that mold this season with the second-best offense in the country, per efficiency rankings on KenPom.com and a defense that ranks 105th in the country in efficiency.

It all comes down to George, the projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and Bears’ leading scorer, who will also be counted on at the other end as well if they want to avoid a loss in the first weekend like last year.

“(George) is somebody that's had huge games for us,” Drew said. “At the same time there's things that you don't always see in the stat sheet that show up in plus/minus and other things. And with his improved defense, rebounding, those two things will probably be more important than the scoring from the standpoint he's a gifted scorer.

“But in this tournament you don't defend, you don't rebound, you don't stay. His ability to do both of those can really help our team.”