Rosters are almost set ahead of the Oct. 24 tipoff to the NBA regular season.

The defending champion Nuggets open against the Lakers on Oct. 24. Here are The Denver Gazette's power rankings after the offseason:

1. Nuggets

Vegas line: 54.5 wins

Notable additions: F Justin Holiday, G Julian Strawther

Notable losses: G Bruce Brown, F Jeff Green

Outlook: Denver’s depth took a hit when Brown and Green signed elsewhere in free agency, but the best starting five in basketball is intact to defend its title. Until a competitor finds a way to slow down Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s two-man game, the league looks up to the Nuggets.

2. Suns

Vegas line: 51.5 wins

Notable additions: G Bradley Beal, F Yuta Watanabe

Notable losses: G Chris Paul, G Cameron Payne

Outlook: Beal’s arrival gives the Suns the best big three in the NBA, as long as he, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker stay healthy. The offseason shakeup leaves Phoenix short on depth, especially in the backcourt, but a bought-in Deandre Ayton playing for first-year coach Frank Vogel could elevate the Suns to a championship squad.

3. Bucks

Vegas line: 52.5 wins

Notable additions: G Malik Beasley, C Robin Lopez

Notable losses: G Jevon Carter, G/F Joe Ingles

Outlook: Milwaukee has all the pieces to make up for a disappointing exit in the first round of the playoffs. New coach Adrian Griffin’s job won’t be easy, however. There’s already some noise about Giannis Antetokounmpo considering an exit, so the pressure’s on to win big now. A second-year leap from MarJon Beauchamp would make Griffin’s job much easier.

4. Celtics

Vegas line: 53.5

Notable additions: F/C Kristaps Porzingis, F Oshae Brissett

Notable losses: F Grant Williams, G Marcus Smart

Outlook: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are back as the top options, but the trade that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis and brought in Porzingis from Washington will give the Celtics a fresh look for Joe Mazzulla’s first full season as coach. The Celtics should be squarely in contention for another trip to the NBA Finals.

5. Lakers

Vegas line: 48.5

Notable additions: G Gabe Vincent, F Christian Wood

Notable losses: G Dennis Schroder, G Lonnie Walker IV

Outlook: After reshaping the squad last season at the trade deadline, the Lakers did more solid business in the offseason. Vincent joins the team after a breakout postseason run with the Heat, while Wood, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish give the Lakers a few other breakout candidates. If LeBron James, Anthony Davis and coach Darvin Ham can get Wood’s best, watch out.

6. Warriors

Vegas line: 49.5

Notable additions: G Chris Paul, G Cory Joseph

Notable losses: G Jordan Poole, G Donte DiVincenzo

Outlook: Golden State is going all-in with their championship core the next few seasons. Paul’s arrival allows Stephen Curry to play off the ball, especially if they both are in the starting five. Whether that’s a good thing is to be determined, but the Warriors have the talent and experience to go for a fifth ring in the last eight seasons before the window shuts.

7. Heat

Vegas line: Not listed

Notable additions: C Thomas Bryant, G Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Notable losses: G Gabe Vincent, F Max Strus

Outlook: Las Vegas isn’t listing a line on Miami’s win total until the Damian Lillard situation gets resolved. If Lillard’s in Miami, as is widely expected, the Heat could very well get back to the Finals. If Pat Riley and company can’t get the deal done, Miami looks like a second-tier team in the Eastern Conference.

8. Clippers

Vegas line: Not listed

Notable additions: F Kenyon Martin Jr., G Kobe Brown

Notable losses: G Eric Gordon, G John Wall

Outlook: The Clippers could add additional star power should James Harden get his desired trade out of Philadelphia, but that’s no certainty. As it stands, the Clippers ceiling will again depend on the health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, another uncertain prospect. Until additional help arrives, the Clippers look like the Heat of the Western Conference.

9. Grizzlies

Vegas line: 45.5

Notable additions: G Marcus Smart, G Derrick Rose

Notable losses: F Dillon Brooks, G Tyus Jones

Outlook: Memphis will take a hit early while Ja Morant serves his 25-game suspension, but the bulk of the team that finished second in the Western Conference last season is back. Smart can replace the defensive bite lost by Brooks’ exit and gives Memphis good minutes at point guard until Morant returns to the rotation.

10. Cavaliers

Vegas line: 49.5

Notable additions: F Max Strus, F Georges Niang

Notable losses: C Robin Lopez, F Cedi Osman

Outlook: Cleveland’s biggest issue in its first-round loss to the Knicks was shooting. They addressed that issue with Strus and Niang, which should give Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell more space to work with. Couple that with an even better Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers are a squad that should be thinking beyond the first round.

11. Mavericks

Vegas line: 45.5

Notable additions: F Grant Williams, C Dereck Lively II

Notable losses: F Christian Wood, G/F Reggie Bullock

Outlook: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are simply too talented to miss the playoffs again. Williams adds some needed versatility at the forward spot, while Lively adds a defensive presence as a rookie. The pressure will be on Jason Kidd to get this squad back to the conference finals, where they fell to the Warriors a couple of seasons ago.

12. 76ers

Vegas line: Not listed

Notable additions: C Mo Bamba, G Patrick Beverley

Notable losses: G Shake Milton, F Georges Niang

Outlook: It’s hard to have the 76ers any higher until James Harden’s situation gets resolved. It’s pretty ugly right now, and Philadelphia lacks a secondary option if he’s traded. If Harden does get traded, all eyes will be on Joel Embiid. If the reigning Most Valuable Player also wants out, Philadelphia’s best move would be a full rebuild.

13. Pelicans

Vegas line: 43.5

Notable additions: C Cody Zeller, G Jordan Hawkins

Notable losses: C Willy Hernangomez, G/F Josh Richardson

Outlook: Injuries haven’t been kind to New Orleans in recent years, a trend that continued this offseason when Trey Murphy III had surgery that’s expected to keep the promising young forward out until at least November. As long as Murphy’s not out longer and Zion Williamson gets back to being one of the most exciting players in the game, New Orleans should be eyeing the postseason.

14. Kings

Vegas line: 43.5

Notable additions: G Chris Duarte, C JaVale McGee

Notable losses: F/C Richaun Holmes, F/C Chimezie Metu

Outlook: Last year’s surprise enters this season with increased expectations. Sacramento won 48 games thanks to a high-powered offense led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. That didn’t work as well against the Lakers in the playoffs. The Kings will struggle to repeat last season’s success, despite not losing many contributors in the offseason.

15. Thunder

Vegas line: 42.5

Notable additions: F Davis Bertans, G Victor Oladipo

Notable losses: F Dario Saric, F/C Mike Muscala

Outlook: This is the season all the years rebuilding in the wake of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden’s departures finally pays off. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a legitimate superstar. Chet Holmgren provides a significant boost to the frontcourt. Oklahoma City should be thinking about an outright playoff bid after last season’s play-in game appearance.

16. Timberwolves

Vegas line: 43.5

Notable additions: G Shake Milton, F Troy Brown Jr.

Notable losses: F Taurean Prince, G Jaylen Nowell

Outlook: Milton’s addition should boost Minnesota’s backcourt depth. Anthony Edwards should gain some confidence from being the United States’ most consistent player at the FIBA World Cup, and another season of the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert partnership should benefit all parties involved. The road to the second-round of the playoffs looks challenging, but that should be the goal.

17. Knicks

Vegas line: 43.5

Notable additions: G Donte DiVincenzo, F Isaiah Roby

Notable losses: G/F Cam Reddish, F Obi Toppin

Outlook: The offseason didn’t bring many big changes to the Knicks roster. Tom Thibodeau’s squad should still be a safe bet for the playoffs, but a return to the second round doesn’t feel like a guarantee unless Jalen Brunson or Julius Randle takes a decisive step forward at this stage in their respective careers.

18. Nets

Vegas line: Not listed

Notable additions: G Lonnie Walker IV, G Dennis Smith Jr.

Notable losses: G Joe Harris, G Seth Curry

Outlook: Brooklyn lost a couple of marksmen in Harris and Curry but upgraded its backcourt athleticism with Walker and Smith. If there’s a darkhorse candidate to land a star on the trade market, it’s the Nets. If Lillard or Harden wind up in Brooklyn and the Nets are able to retain Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Brooklyn’s potential is raised significantly.

19. Hawks

Vegas line: 42.5

Notable additions: G Patty Mills, G Kobe Bufkin

Notable losses: F John Collins, G Aaron Holiday

Outlook: As long as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are in Atlanta, the Hawks have playoff potential, but the franchise didn’t do much to replace Collins. Even though Atlanta didn’t get the best from him, there’s a void at power forward that hasn’t been addressed. The Hawks look like a play-in team that could pose some problems for an eventual first-round opponent but not much more than that.

20. Bulls

Vegas line: 37.5

Notable additions: G Jevon Carter, F Torrey Craig

Notable losses: G Patrick Beverley, G Goran Dragic

Outlook: Chicago has struggled to make the most of the DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combination the last couple of years. Lonzo Ball’s injury history hasn’t helped, but the Bulls again find themselves in a bit of a holding pattern. It’s hard to envision more than a play-in berth.

21. Raptors

Vegas line: 37.5

Notable additions: G Dennis Schroder, F Jalen McDaniels

Notable losses: G Fred VanVleet, F Juancho Hernangomez

Outlook: VanVleet’s departure is a significant downgrade at the point guard position in Toronto. If the Raptors get off to a slow start, it won't be surprising if Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby are traded to get a head start on a rebuild that feels inevitable at this stage. If that’s the case, the lottery might be the most impactful part of Toronto’s season.

22. Pacers

Vegas line: 35.5

Notable additions: G Bruce Brown, F Obi Toppin

Notable losses: G Chris Duarte, F Oshae Brissett

Outlook: Indiana is now Tyrese Haliburton’s team. Another big season from one of the most promising point guard talents in the NBA should help the Pacers be more competitive this season. So will Brown’s arrival from Denver. Whether that’s enough for the Pacers to be a playoff team remains to be seen.

23. Magic

Vegas line: 35.5

Notable additions: F Joe Ingles, G Anthony Black

Notable losses: F/C Bol Bol, G/F Terrence Ross

Outlook: Orlando’s outlook depends heavily on the growth of Paolo Banchero, last season’s Rookie of the Year. Banchero showed flashes of elite size and skill during the FIBA World Cup, but he will need more help from others to take this team to the playoffs.

24. Jazz

Vegas line: 34.5

Notable additions: F John Collins, F Taylor Hendricks

Notable losses: G Malik Beasley, F Rudy Gay

Outlook: Another one of last year’s surprise squads, the Jazz were better than expected thanks to Lauri Markkanen’s breakout season. Collins gives the Jazz another option in the frontcourt. In a Western Conference loaded with teams thinking they’re bound for the postseason, the Jazz require another big step forward to avoid the lottery.

25. Rockets

Vegas line: 31.5

Notable additions: G Fred VanVleet, G/F Dillon Brooks

Notable losses: F Kenyon Martin Jr., G Josh Christopher

Outlook: It’s time for the Rockets to lift off. Houston’s been a lottery team for the past few seasons and has added a few pieces that fit nicely together in Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Add a couple veterans in VanVleet and Brooks, and there’s enough talent for Houston to get off the ground.

26. Pistons

Vegas line: 27.5

Notable additions: G Monte Morris, G Joe Harris

Notable losses: F Saddiq Bey, G Cory Joseph

Outlook: The rebuild behind Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey hasn’t gone according to plan. While injuries played a sizable role in Detroit’s struggles, the Pistons are still short a couple of pieces. Morris and Harris provide some needed leadership and experience, but this season looks like the year before the year for Detroit.

27. Hornets

Vegas line: 31.5

Notable additions: C James Nnaji, G Frank Ntilikina

Notable losses: C Mason Plumlee, F Jalen McDaniels

Outlook: There’s little buzz about Charlotte’s upcoming season — and for good reason. LaMelo Ball’s style of play is fine for a team that is more concerned with getting another high draft pick instead of contending for a playoff position, but he’ll need more help if the Hornets have any hope of competing for a playoff spot.

28. Trail Blazers

Vegas line: Not listed

Notable additions: G Scoot Henderson, C Moses Brown

Notable losses: C Drew Eubanks, G Cam Reddish

Outlook: The most likely scenario continues to be a Damian Lillard trade out of Portland, which would leave the Trail Blazers looking to start almost from scratch. Anfernee Simons and rookie Scoot Henderson are a good start to that eventual rebuild. If that’s the best route, Portland could offload even more talent and position themselves to be one of the teams to land next year’s No. 1 overall pick.

29. Spurs

Vegas line: 30.5

Notable additions: F/C Victor Wembanyama, F Cedi Osman

Notable losses: F Keita Bates-Diop, F Isaiah Roby

Outlook: This season’s about one thing only — the development of Wembanyama. The Spurs tanked their way to the top pick, and while Spurs fans would love to see their rookie lead the team back to the playoffs, he'll need more help. It’s best for the Spurs to try their lottery luck once more before getting serious.

30. Wizards

Vegas line: 25.5

Notable additions: G Jordan Poole, G Landry Shamet

Notable losses: F/C Kristaps Porzingis, G Monte Morris

Outlook: Someone must bring up the rear and who better than a Washington squad that’s severely short on talent. Poole might score close to 30 points per game, and that might be the Wizards’ best bet to win, which says something. The good news is Washington should be in position to add a key piece in next year’s draft.

—Vegas lines via DraftKings