A player-by-player look at the lineups for both the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat after two games of the NBA Finals:

Denver Nuggets

Guard: Jamal Murray

Series stats (per game): 22 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, 48.6% field goals, 33.3% 3-pointers

If one shot went down, Jamal Murray’s series would look a whole lot different. Murray’s hit that shot at the end of Game 2 many times, and maybe him missing it winds up haunting Nuggets fans, or maybe it doesn’t. The Denver point guard has been good, not great, through two games, and his team needs just a little more from him at this point.

Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Stats: 6.5 points, 3 rebounds, 33.3% field goals and 3-pointers

What a lackluster start for KCP in the NBA Finals. There hasn’t been much talk of his championship ring since the series started, and he really struggled on both ends in Game 2. Michael Porter Jr.’s struggles have cut KCP a little bit of slack in the days since the loss.

Forward: Michael Porter Jr.

Stats: 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 29.2% field goals, 17.6% 3-pointers

Coming off arguably his worst game of the postseason, the Nuggets need a much better version of MPJ in Miami if they want to avoid going down in a series for the first time in these playoffs. MPJ needs to be more engaged defensively and to continue shooting, because the great shooters eventually break out of slumps.

Forward: Aaron Gordon

Stats: 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 70.6% field goals

Despite the Heat adjusting and adding more size to the lineup with Kevin Love on the floor, the Nuggets need to seek out mismatches for Gordon and just generally make him a bigger part of the offense. We’ve seen how dangerous he can be as a screener and rolling to the hoop when playing off Nikola Jokic. Defensively, it’s about continuing to limit Jimmy Butler, which Gordon has done well so far.

Center: Nikola Jokic

Stats: 34 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9 assists, 60% field goals, 42.9% 3-pointers

What more can the big fella do for Denver? He’s certainly doing well on the big stage in his first appearance and is firmly taking hold of the title of best player in the NBA with his play so far. If the Heat are content to let him shoot, Jokic needs to continue to score as much and as efficiently as he has through two games.

Reserves

The Nuggets bench was unbelievably good in the first half of Game 2, but that unit fell apart in the fourth quarter as the Heat exploded offensively to retake the lead. Christian Braun will continue to be important for Denver in this series, and Malone may just need to close every game with Bruce Brown, with how well he’s playing.

Miami Heat

Guard: Gabe Vincent

Stats: 21 points, 4 assists, 57.7% field goals, 56.3% 3-pointers, +11 net rating

Vincent has been Miami’s second-best player in this series so far behind Bam Adebayo, and he has the best net rating of anyone in the series that’s played both games. Despite all of the talented shooters the Heat have, Vincent has been the best. The Heat are going to continue to need his savvy ability to get open and his jumper, which has been nearly automatic to this point.

Guard: Max Strus

Stats: 7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 20% field goals, 21.1% 3-pointers

Strus quickly moved past his 0-for-10 shooting performance in Game 1 by knocking down four first-quarter 3-pointers in Game 2. But those are still the only shots he’s hit all series, as he’s still yet to catch fire for an entire game, as he’s capable of.

Forward: Jimmy Butler

Stats: 17 points, 8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 39.4% field goals, 42.9% 3-pointers

The best news for Miami coming out of the first two games is that they were able to get a split in Denver without a monster game from Butler. The Eastern Conference finals MVP has yet to get going offensively in this series, and there’s a chance he summons the best version of himself down in Miami to allow his team to take the series lead.

Forward: Kevin Love

Stats: 6 points, 10 rebounds, +18 net rating

Putting Love in the starting lineup for Caleb Martin was the obvious adjustment for the Heat in Game 2, and it paid off. The only number you need to get a sense of how much of an impact the veteran forward had in just 22 minutes is that the Heat were +18 when he was on the floor, and he only scored 6 points.

Center: Bam Adebayo

Stats: 23.5 points, 11 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 53.8% field goals

Despite the fact that he’s tasked with guarding the best offensive player in the league in Jokic, Adebayo still has a lot on his plate offensively, as well. Just like the Nuggets with Jokic, the Heat run much of their offense through their all-star center. Adebayo has handled both assignments well so far and is deserving of praise for his play.

Reserves

What do the Heat do about Tyler Herro? Do they trust what’s been working since his injury or insert the talented offensive player to put them over the top? That’s going to be the big question down in Miami. Even if they don’t play Herro, the Heat will continue to need good performances from the likes of Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson, and they’ll need a little bit more from Martin.