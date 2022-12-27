A couple of stretches of strong defense helped extend Denver’s win streak Tuesday in Sacramento.
After falling behind by 20 with 6:38 left in the second quarter, the Nuggets closed the rest of the period on a 23-12 run. Ish Smith, Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun and Nikola Jokic came up with key steals during that stretch to help the Nuggets hang around.
With the Kings up three points with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets limited the Kings to 16 points the rest of the way. Jamal Murray recorded both of his steals in the fourth quarter, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blocked a shot that led to a Murray 3, putting Denver up six in the final minutes.
The 23 points allowed in the fourth quarter finished as Denver’s best defensive period, one better than the second. Sacramento scored 32 points in the opening quarter.
Coaching carousel
It was an interesting day for three very connected coaches.
Mike Brown, who coached the Cavaliers when Nuggets coach Michael Malone was an assistant in Cleveland, entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols and was unable to coach against his former assistant.
“I spent five great years with Mike Brown in Cleveland,” Malone said in a video shared by the team’s Twitter account pregame. “I wouldn’t be a head coach if it wasn’t for the opportunities Mike Brown gave me.”
Instead, Jordi Fernandez, one of Malone’s former assistants in Denver, stepped into the big chair and led the Kings against his former boss. Fernandez was also a player development coach in Cleveland with Malone and Brown.
“When Mike got the job here, and he came after Jordi to be his lead assistant, I just felt it was a great opportunity for Jordi to reunite with Mike and continue to grow in his path to become a head coach in the NBA. I think one day Jordi will be a head coach in this league.”
Malone got his first head-coaching gig in Sacramento before being hired by the Nuggets in 2015.
Opportunities open up
Davon Reed, Vlatko Cancar and Christian Braun all had their numbers called upon with the Nuggets once again facing an increasing number of injuries.
Jeff Green will miss the next few weeks, at least, after recently breaking his hand. Aaron Gordon woke up with a sore shoulder, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said postgame, and was ruled out in the hour before tipoff, while Bruce Brown went down with an ankle sprain in the first half and did not return. Zeke Nnaji, who got the start at power forward, fouled out with six rebounds in fewer than 16 minutes, opening up even more playing time.
Malone, speaking postgame, did not know if Gordon or Brown would be ready for Wednesday’s game, but the performances of some of his reserves Tuesday should help ease any concerns.
Cancar hit a couple of clutch 3s to lead the bench with eight points. He added four rebounds and three assists. Braun added four points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, helping the Nuggets win the 13:43 he played by seven points. Reed added another timely 3-pointer and a pair of fourth-quarter steals.
NUGGETS 113, KINGS 106
What happened: Michael Porter Jr.’s fifth 3-pointer broke a tie with roughly three minutes to play before Murray scored five straight to put the Nuggets up eight. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope followed with a 3 before Nikola Jokic put the game away with a hook shot and some late free throws, completing a big comeback.
Porter led the Nuggets with 30 points. Murray added 25 points, while Jokic finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.
De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 26 points.
The Nuggets shot 37.5% from the field and 16.7% from 3 and trailed by 12 after the first quarter. The Kings extended the lead to 20 after Bruce Brown exited with an ankle sprain. A strong close to the second quarter from Porter and Murray helped the Nuggets close the gap to nine points by halftime.
A more aggressive Jokic helped the Nuggets pull within four to start the fourth, and the Nuggets regained the lead for the first time early in the fourth after Murray spun into a floater while playing with the bench. The Kings regained the lead for a stretch of the fourth quarter before Denver’s dominance in the decisive minutes.
The win keeps the Nuggets alone atop the Western Conference standings at 22-11.
What went right: Porter played his best game since missing 13 consecutive games with a heel issue. He scored 19 of his 30 points and grabbed four of his six rebounds in the first half, helping the Nuggets stay within reach while his teammates struggled with their scoring touch. He also added two assists and a pair of steals.
What went wrong: A soft start defensively helped the Kings create a sizeable early lead. Of Sacramento’s 32 first-quarter points 20 came in the paint. The Nuggets forced just three turnovers in the opening period and allowed the Kings to make 10 of their 13 shots inside the 3-point arc.
Highlight of the night: Murray found himself with the ball and not many options late in the shot clock with the Nuggets up three in the final three minutes. Murray created just enough space to get off a shot and sunk a fadeaway 3 off the dribble to put the Nuggets up six late.
On deck: The same two teams play again Wednesday in Sacramento.