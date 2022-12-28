An additional All-Star appeared to make all the difference.
After missing Tuesday’s game with a hand injury, Domantas Sabonis returned to Sacramento’s starting lineup and provided a big boost inside for the Kings in their 127-126 win over the Nuggets.
Sabonis scored eight of his 31 points in the final eight minutes, helping the Kings complete a comeback. He looked fresh, making 12 of his 18 shots on the night, including both of the 3-pointers he attempted. The two-time All-Star added 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block.
“We’ll see more post ups. We’ll see more nail isos for him, got to keep him off the glass, keep him off the foul line,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
“(He) just makes them a more talented team. Hopefully our guys are ready for that challenge.”
After playing 37 minutes on Tuesday, Nikola Jokic followed up with 40 points, seven rebounds and six assists Wednesday in 32 minutes and 29 seconds of playing time. Jokic went 15 of 24 from the field but missed his last two shots. The first was an uncharacteristic miss from roughly 11 feet away, while his last shot was a tough, fadeaway 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
The Nuggets played without Aaron Gordon, a hopeful All-Star, for the second straight game, while Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown also missed the second game in as many days.
Stagger starts well for Michael Porter Jr.
Without Murray available, the Nuggets opted to stagger Michael Porter Jr.’s minutes with the second unit.
It started off well, as Porter made his first five shots, including three while playing with the bench unit late in the first quarter. After scoring 13 points in the first quarter, however, Porter scored just three more in the second and made his final scoring contribution, his fourth 3-pointer, with more than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.
He finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and an assist in nearly 35 minutes of playing time.
Standings split
Denver’s loss and New Orleans’s narrow win over Minnesota forced a tie atop the Western Conference standings.
Both the Pelicans and Nuggets are 22-12, but New Orleans owns the early tiebreaker thanks to a 15-point win over the Nuggets earlier this month.
The Grizzlies (20-13), Clippers (21-15), Suns (20-16) and Kings (18-15) round out the top-six in the West.
KINGS 127, NUGGETS 126
What happened: It was a reversal of fortunes for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in Sacramento.
After completing a 20-point comeback Tuesday, the Nuggets nearly led by 20 in the first half Wednesday but allowed the Kings to come back and tie the game in the fourth. Malik Monk then put the Kings ahead from the free throw line with 0.7 seconds left. The Nuggets took a timeout to advance the ball, but Nikola Jokic’s game-winner wasn’t close, ending Denver’s win streak at five games.
Jokic led the Nuggets with 40 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Bones Hyland added 20 points and a career-high 11 assists. Michael Porter Jr. started hot and finished with 18 points, while Zeke Nnaji added 14.
Monk’s late free throw game him a season-high 33 points, while Domantas Sabonis, who did not play Tuesday, and De’Aaron Fox added 31 points apiece.
The shorthanded Nuggets created a 13-point advantage in the first six minutes and lead by 16 to start the second after finishing the first quarter with 40 points. Denver stretched the advantage to 19 late in the second quarter but settled for a 75-62 halftime lead after allowing eight points in the final minute of the first half.
The Kings continued to close, pulling within seven early in the third, before the Nuggets got the lead back to 11 to start the fourth quarter. Sacramento closed within a bucket in the middle of the fourth before tying it late and eventually moving ahead.
What went right: Without Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown available, Jokic and Porter predictably stepped up, but Hyland and Nnaji posted surprising performances.
After struggling with his shot in recent weeks, Hyland celebrated his first start of the season with a 20-point double-double. He made 8 of 16 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Nnaji needed just nine shots to score 14 points and added three rebounds.
What went wrong: It was another selective defensive performance from the Nuggets. After allowing 24 points in the first quarter, the Kings responded with a 38-point output in the second, added another 32 points in the third and finished the Nuggets off with 33 points in the fourth. The Kings scored 21 of their points on the fast break and owned a 46-26 edge in bench points, led by Monk.
Highlight of the night: With the Nuggets down two in the final minute, Christian Braun caught a pass from Bones Hyland while cutting baseline. The rookie elevated for a one-handed slam over Trey Lyles that tied the game.
On deck: The Nuggets return to Denver to host the Heat on Friday.