The symptoms of senioritis appear to be very similar to one-seeditis.

Like a group of soon-to-be graduates, the Nuggets seem to be taking some time to relax before moving onto bigger, and hopefully, better things. The Nuggets slept through the first quarter of Tuesday’s 125-110 loss in Toronto.

“We’ve gotten away from who we are,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said in his postgame press conference.

“If we want that to change, we have to have a hell of a lot more urgency.”

A few weeks ago, the Nuggets’ defensive grade was on the verge of cracking the top 10 in the league. The four-game losing streak has put them around the 50th percentile. Fred VanVleet made the Nuggets pay for their disinterested defensive disposition, putting up 36 points on 22 shots.

The Nuggets’ coach said veteran Ish Smith addressed the team after the game and said too many guys are letting their offensive success, or lack thereof, dictate their effort on the defensive end.

After the March 3 win over the Grizzlies, it looked like the Nuggets had done enough to secure the top seed in the Western Conference. Malone’s squad has already done enough to secure admission to the postseason, but it’s about getting back to displaying productive habits.

“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for us. I love the fact we’re facing adversity, because I’m going to find out a lot about guys in that locker room. I’m here. I’m going to be here today, tomorrow and the day after. I ain’t going anywhere. I’m going to find some guys that are ready to fight with me, because right now, we’re just in chill mode,” Malone said.

“We’ve got to find a way to get our swagger back.”

Murray prioritizes playing at home

Injury management can wait.

Jamal Murray was listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game with left knee injury management, but that might have been a smokescreen.

There’s no way in hell he wasn’t playing tonight, even if he’s on one leg,” Malone said pregame.

“This game means a lot to him, obviously.”

The Nuggets’ coach said Murray, from nearby Kitchener, had 40 to 50 friends and family in attendance. Between his knee injury and the pandemic, it had been a few years since they got to see the Nuggets guard play in his home country.

It wasn’t the return he wanted. Not only did the Nuggets lose, but Murray missed his first five shots before he got a layup to drop. He finished with 14 points on 18 shots, including a 1-of-8 mark from 3. He recorded a team-high nine assists but was also responsible for five of Denver’s 14 turnovers. He did make a couple of nice defensive plays, including a chase-down block that robbed former teammate Will Barton III of a dunk.

Porter's playing time

Michael Porter Jr. and Malone appeared to have moved past any frustration that might have lingered after Sunday’s loss to Brooklyn.

Porter hardly played in the fourth quarter against the Nets and didn’t seem to understand why. He didn’t leave Malone much of an option Tuesday in Toronto. Porter’s shot-making ability was needed, especially as the Nuggets played catch up in the final three quarters. He made 8 of his 13 shots, including five 3-pointers. Midway through the third quarter, Porter had made all four of Denver’s 3-pointers.

Porter’s 23 points were second only to Nikola Jokic’s 28. Porter’s six rebounds were second only to Jokic’s eight, and he added a couple of assists and a pair of steals. His 33 minutes were in line with most of the other starters.

RAPTORS 125, NUGGETS 110

What happened: The Nuggets lost a fourth straight game, now their longest losing streak of the season.

The Raptors were red-hot to start and created a 10-point lead in the first five minutes and led by 19 to start the second. Denver trimmed three points off the lead in the second quarter, trailing 72-56 at halftime. The Nuggets got serious in the third quarter. A 26-7 run helped Denver close within six to start the fourth. After Denver got within three points, the Raptors stretched the advantage to 12 midway through the fourth. The Nuggets failed to threaten in the final minutes and will start Wednesday with four-game lead over Memphis atop the Western Conference.

What went right: Christian Braun returned to the rotation and did Christian Braun things. He played within himself offensively, making the only two shots he took. Defensively, he grabbed three rebounds and blocked a couple of shots to provide some resistance against a Raptors squad that started strong. After the disastrous first quarter, the Nuggets held the Raptors to 25.3 points per quarter the rest of the way.

What went wrong: A concerning trend didn’t just continue. It got worse in Toronto, as the Nuggets gave up 49 points in the first quarter. Toronto made 20 of its 28 shots (71.4%) in the first quarter. Four offensive rebounds for the Raptors made matters worse. It was the third straight game the Nuggets allowed 37 or more points in a quarter, but none were as bad as the Tuesday’s opening quarter.

Highlight of the night: The shot wasn’t falling for Jamal Murray, but one of his team-high nine assists served as a rare bright spot for the Nuggets. Murray drove past Fred VanVleet and blindly threw a pass behind his head and VanVleet’s back. The ball ended up right in Aaron Gordon’s hands, who finished the play with a tough layup.

Up next: The Nuggets return to the States for Thursday’s game against the Pistons, one of the worst teams in the NBA, in Detroit.