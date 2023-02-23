Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started their respective campaigns for next year’s 3-point shootout Thursday in Cleveland.

The Nuggets’ sharpshooters stepped up and helped the Nuggets to a 115-109 win over the Cavaliers by combining for 10 made 3-pointers on just 14 attempts. Caldwell-Pope made all four of his attempts from deep, while Porter finished 6 of 10, including a couple of critical makes in the fourth quarter.

“It felt good to hit some 3s,” Porter told the Altitude broadcast after leading the Nuggets with 25 points.

“It was a good team win.”

Caldwell-Pope made both of his shots inside the arc and drained his only free throw to finish with 17 points on perfect shooting. He also added three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Led by a couple of guys who could have made Saturday’s 3-point shootout a little more exciting, the Nuggets finished 17 of 36 from 3. Denver outscored Cleveland by 33 points on 3-point shots.

First look at new second unit

It’s too early to draw any definite conclusions but the first game following the All-Star break provided a couple of looks at how Michael Malone could handle the minutes without his stars on the court.

In the first half, Malone used a five-man bench unit, featuring Reggie Jackson in his Nuggets debut alongside Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant. It was clear at times that group had never played before, but they did enough to preserve the lead to close the first quarter and start the second. When the Nuggets held the ball for the final shot of the first quarter, Jackson and Bryant ran high pick and roll that produced an open 3 for Green, though the shot didn’t fall. It could be a look into that unit’s developing identity or just an easy play for the two newest Nuggets to run due to their short time as teammates.

Malone reduced the rotation with the Cavaliers leading in the second half. Braun made way for Caldwell-Pope, who staggered with the four other second-unit players. Green led Denver’s bench with 11 points, while Jackson added seven.

A five-man bench unit could be an easy way for Malone to cut back on some of the minutes his starters play in the final 22 games before the postseason begins but come crunch time the rotation could be reduced by a role or two.

Nuggets remember McCombs

Red McCombs, the owner of the Denver Nuggets for a few years in the early ‘80s, died Sunday in San Antonio. He was 95.

The Nuggets are planning to honor McCombs, who also owned the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Vikings at different times, prior to Sunday’s game against the Clippers.

The Nuggets released a statement via social media on Wednesday that read: “The Denver Nuggets are saddened by the passing of former owner Red McCombs. We send our thoughts and condolences to his family and loved ones. We look forward to a moment of remembrance at our next home game.”

NUGGETS 115, CAVALIERS 109

What happened: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scored eight points apiece in the first quarter, leading the Nuggets to a five-point advantage to start the second. After Denver’s new-look bench unit protected the lead, the Cavaliers took the lead against the starters and began the second half with a 57-56 advantage. The Cavaliers led by as many as seven in the third, but an improbable shot from Reggie Jackson cut Cleveland’s lead to two to start the fourth. A steal and a couple of assists from Jokic gave the Nuggets the lead early in the fourth, and a couple of Porter 3s sealed the deal.

Jokic recorded his 22nd triple-double of the season, posting 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists, while Porter needed just 14 shots to score a team-high 25 points.

What went right: Jamal Murray returned to the rotation after missing a stretch of games before the All-Star break to tend to right knee inflammation, and the rest appeared to pay off. Murray didn’t seem to struggle in his 33 minutes of playing time, putting up 16 points and nine assists to go with a couple of steals. He only turned it over twice.

The Cavaliers also suffered from a tough shooting night, as Darius Garland (1-6) and Donovan Mitchell (2-7) combined to go 3 for 13 from 3. Cleveland finished 6-26 from distance.

What went wrong: Aaron Gordon’s absence was evident, and the Nuggets asked too much of Vlatko Cancar.

With Jokic matched up on Jarrett Allen, that left Cancar on rising star Evan Mobley. Cancar gave up a couple of inches, and the box score reflected as much. The long 6-foot-11 Cavaliers forward made 12 of 19 shots and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Cleveland.

Highlight of the night: Reggie Jackson upped the degree of difficulty for his first two buckets with the Nuggets. After driving past Darius Garland, the Palmer High School product took off his right foot and lifted a right-handed floater from the left side of the hoop over the outstretched arms of Cleveland center Jarrett Allen. The ball kissed off the backboard and cleanly through the net for his first bucket with the Nuggets. Then, the back-up point guard banked in a shot from the other side of half court just before the third-quarter buzzer for his second.

Up next: The Nuggets head to Memphis for Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies before returning to Denver to play the Clippers on Sunday.