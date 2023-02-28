Alperen Sengun had a front-row seat for another one of his idol’s shows.

The 20-year-old Rockets center has expressed his admiration for Nikola Jokic for as long as he’s been in the NBA. In his second season, Sengun witnessed the 100th triple-double of Jokic’s career. Jokic, 28, posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 28 minutes of playing time, not needing the fourth quarter to record his 24th triple-double of the season.

The Nuggets haven’t lost a game when Jokic records 10 or more points, rebounds and assists.

The admiration did not appear to soften Jokic’s approach. He scored his first points by hitting Sengun with a spin move a few minutes into the first quarter and made his signature Sombor Shuffle shot a few minutes later.

Sengun fought back by swatting away Jokic's layup only for the Nuggets center to grab the first in a series of offensive rebounds that completed his triple-double before scoring his final two points of the night.

Jokic also nailed Sengun with a strong elbow in the third quarter, but there didn’t appear to be any bad blood when the two embraced after the game.

Sengun finished with seven points, two rebounds and eight assists, the last of which was a behind-the-back dime in the fourth quarter. It was a play right out of Jokic’s catalogue, and Sengun, now 98 triple-doubles behind Jokic, could be the first in a wave of non-traditional centers who have modeled their game after Denver’s back-to-back MVP.

No nights off

There does not appear to be much concern about Jamal Murray’s back or Aaron Gordon’s rib cage moving forward.

Murray, suffering from back spasms against the Clippers Sunday, was questionable Monday but joined the starting five Tuesday and came out firing. He scored 16 of his 32 points in the first quarter and remained in the game to help the new-look second unit through the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. He played 32 minutes, adding six assists and four rebounds to his efficient 12-of-18 night shooting.

“He came out with a really aggressive mindset,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said postgame. “It’s great to see him get going early like that.”

Gordon was listed as probable with a rib contusion on Monday, staying on the injury report even after he made his return to the court Sunday. The rib appeared to bother him on at least one occasion against the Rockets. Gordon played 21 minutes, the fewest among the starting five, and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Tuesday’s game against a rebuilding Rockets franchise was a prime opportunity to rest anyone managing an injury of any concern. The two days off before Friday’s game against Memphis also provide ample time for recovery and treatment.

Looking forward to Friday

The game against the Grizzlies Friday might be the biggest of Denver’s season to date.

If the Grizzlies can beat the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday, they’ll head to Denver five games behind the Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference. Friday’s winner will own the tiebreaker should the teams finish the regular season with identical records.

As hard as it might be these days, this one's worth finding a way to watch.

Most triple-doubles in NBA history

Russell Westbrook, 198 Oscar Robertson, 181 Magic Johnson, 138 Jason Kidd, 107 LeBron James, 106 Nikola Jokic, 100

NUGGETS 133, ROCKETS 112

What happened: The Rockets didn’t have a defensive answer for Denver’s starting five. Jamal Murray scored 16 of his 32 points in the first quarter and helped the Nuggets create a 17-point lead. The new-look bench let the Rockets close within five early in the second. The starters offense didn’t miss a beat, returning in the second quarter and carrying the visitors to a 74-54 halftime lead. Another stint from the starters to start the third quarter was enough to secure Denver’s ninth win of February.

What went right: The Nuggets followed Nikola Jokic’s unselfish lead, recording 40 assists with just 11 turnovers. Jokic was responsible for 10 of the assists and four of the turnovers. Reggie Jackson finished with 8 assists to one turnover. Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed six assists apiece, while Aaron Gordon finished with five.

What went wrong: Given the new pieces in key positions, the bench’s offensive struggles the last few games make sense. What shouldn’t be acceptable is the lack of defensive effort that, paired with an inconsistent offense, allowed Houston to get back in the game in the first half. Letting teams drive for easy buckets consistently is not going to work even when the second unit figures out the offensive chemistry.

Highlight of the night: One of the bench’s few stops in the first half ended with another Bruce Brown alley-oop finish. Brown bodied up Rockets guard Josh Christopher before stealing the ball. He passed it ahead to Jackson, who lobbed a pass back to Brown for a dunk.

Up next: It’s a big one against the second-place Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at Ball Arena.