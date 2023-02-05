Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun got to try bigger roles on for size in Sunday’s 128-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Porter, who has sometimes been relegated to a floor-spacing role when Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are working their potent two-man game, was the only regular Nuggets starter to make the trip to Minnesota. The result was a team-high 16 shots for Denver’s 6-foot-10 forward. Porter was uncharacteristically inefficient from 3-point range, finishing 2 for 10, but he found success going to the hoop. He made 5 of his 6 shots inside the arc and got to the line eight times, making six. He led the Nuggets with 22 points and added three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. His minus-7 rating was the best on Denver’s roster.

Braun played up to the occasion. The rookie set a new career high with 19 points and needed just 10 shots to get there. He made both 3s he attempted, showed an ability to finish through traffic and went 3 of 4 at the line. He also grabbed five rebounds. With the Nuggets seemingly leaning in a direction that would allow Braun to play more meaningful minutes, he looked capable of taking on an increased role.

Hyland makes trip, doesn’t play

Protecting Bones Hyland’s trade value appeared to be the Nuggets priority again Sunday.

The second-year point guard traveled to Minnesota and was in uniform on the bench, but never had his number called. It marked the third consecutive game in which Hyland did not play. He last played in the first half of the Jan. 31 game against the Pelicans.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone initially said the decision came down to fielding a more defensive second unit, but Hyland has completely been removed from the lineup as trade talks have gotten louder.

The trade deadline is 1 p.m. Thursday, and Hyland heading elsewhere seems increasingly likely.

Bruce Brown, point guard

The Nuggets have seemingly shifted to Bruce Brown as the second-unit point guard, and Sunday provided the most in-depth look at what might be like.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Brown hasn’t played much point guard since he left Detroit after his second NBA season. Brooklyn used him as a forward in smaller lineups the last two seasons, and Malone said point guard is not his natural position.

Brown has started at point guard throughout the season when Jamal Murray has been inactive, but Jokic’s presence takes some of the playmaking responsibility off Brown’s plate. Sunday proved a more in-depth look at Brown’s potential at point guard with Jokic, Murray and Hyland out of the rotation. Brown posted seven assists against three turnovers and scored 16 points on nine shots.

TIMBERWOLVES 128, NUGGETS 98

What happened: Michael Porter Jr. was the only regular starter available Sunday in Minnesota. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sprained an ankle in Saturday’s game, while Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon seemed to get nights off to tend to minor injuries.

Seven turnovers a 3-pointer taken off the Nuggets’ side of the scoreboard helped Minnesota lead by 11 after the first quarter. Six more Nuggets turnovers in the second quarter helped Minnesota extend its lead to 63-43 at halftime.

The Nuggets were an open Jeff Green 3-pointer away from closing within 11 points late in the third and didn’t get any closer in the fourth.

What went right: Memphis lost to Toronto, and Sacramento lost to New Orleans, so the second and third teams in the Western Conference failed to pick up a game on the Nuggets. Jokic, Gordon, Murray and Caldwell-Pope also got a Sunday to spend with family and friends, as they did not make the trip to Minnesota.

What went wrong: Denver’s defense never played at a level that would provide a chance to win with a limited roster. The Nuggets gave up 31 or more points in all four quarters. The Nuggets also finished with more turnovers (21) than assists (19)

Highlight of the night: Rookie Peyton Watson flashed his potential a couple of times in the closing minutes. After driving past his defender and finishing at the rim, Watson got into the lane again before finding Zeke Nnaji for an uncontested layup.

Up next: The Timberwolves will likely see a more complete Nuggets squad when Minnesota heads to Denver.