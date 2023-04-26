With Minnesota down three with 2 seconds left, most believed Anthony Edwards was getting the ball.

Even though the Timberwolves star was 0-for-5 from 3-point range, Edwards was the clear choice to try to force overtime and keep his team’s season alive.

Edwards’ shot was off, and a potentially pivotal offseason in Minnesota was underway.

As he ran off the floor and back to the locker room, a video from a nearby fan shows Edwards pick up a foldable chair and make a motion to throw it before letting go of the chair near a pair of Ball Arena employees.

This is the best video of the Anthony Edwards incident I’ve seen. https://t.co/biU2uk4h9X — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) April 26, 2023

According to Denver Police, Edwards struck two women working at the arena and has been cited with third-degree assault as a result of the incident.

"Both women were injured, and at the time it was reported that the injuries were not serious," a DPD spokesperson told The Denver Gazette in an email.

Denver Sports reporter Jake Shapiro first reported on the incident.

As far as his on-the-court play goes, that likely won't be the last time Denver will see the former No. 1 overall pick in the postseason.

“He’s going to be a great player in this league for a long time,” Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said after his team eliminated the T-Wolves on Tuesday night. “I’m sure we’ll be seeing a lot of him over the next few years, for sure.”

Yes, the Nuggets dispatched the T-Wolves in five games and, yes, Jamal Murray looks like his best self. The biggest winner from this first-round playoff series may just be Edwards.

The 21-year-old budding star was the leading scorer on either side, averaging 31.6 points per game to go along with 5.2 assists and 5 rebounds.

“His future is scary bright,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Despite the 4-1 advantage, the series was a grind for Denver. The 29-point blowout in Game 1 was the only game decided by double digits, and the final four games wouldn’t have been close without Edwards.

In Game 2, he went shot for shot with Murray down the stretch, scoring a T-Wolves playoff record 41 points and becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 or more points and make five or more 3-pointers in a playoff game.

In Game 3, he had another 36 points, making him the second-youngest player in NBA history to score 35 or more points in back-to-back playoff games behind only LeBron James.

“Ant is a hell of a player,” teammate Karl-Anthony Towns said. “(The) future of this league, I feel like.”

In Minnesota’s only win, Game 4, he dropped another 34 points, including the dagger 3-pointer with under 15 seconds left in overtime.

That was also his fifth career 30-point game in the playoffs, passing Kobe Bryant for second all-time for players age 21 or younger. The only player ahead of him, again, is James.

“Shout out to Kobe, man,” Edwards said after Game 3. “It’s just stats. Those guys have won championships. I haven’t made it out the first round. So it’s great to be mentioned with those guys, (but) I still got work to do.”

In the Nuggets locker room, there was admiration for one of the league’s top young players.

“He’s a superstar, (the) face of that organization I feel,” Bruce Brown said. “I think everything goes through him, he scores at all three levels. Can’t say anything bad about the man.”