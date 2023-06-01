From 2003-2013 the Denver Nuggets made the playoffs every year but advanced out of the first round once. Coach George Karl was part of nine of those playoff seasons but after another early exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the franchise took a different route.

June 17, 2013

After the departure of Karl and general manager Masai Ujiri, the Nuggets hired Tim Connelly as the president of basketball operations. Brian Shaw is hired as coach but that turns out poorly.

June 24, 2014

A day that changed Nuggets history. Denver selects Nikola Jokic from Serbia with the 41st pick in the NBA draft. Jokic doesn't join the Nuggets until the following summer. He becomes a two-time MVP and one of the best players in the world.

June 15, 2015

After the Shaw experiment fails, Denver hires Michael Malone to be their next coach. Malone was previously the coach of the Sacramento Kings but was fired after starting his second season 11-13.

June 23, 2016

With the final pick swap of the Carmelo Anthony trade, the Nuggets select Kentucky guard Jamal Murray. The guard didn't start right away but after his first season becomes an integral part of the Nuggets.

Dec. 15, 2016

Another day that changed Nuggets history, Malone decided that the best bet was to start Jokic at center and have Jusuf Nurkic come off the bench. This didn't sit well with Nurkic and he was traded to the Portland Trailblazers.

April 11, 2018

The Nuggets and Timberwolves had a winner-makes-the-playoffs matchup on the final day of the season, Game 82. Minnesota won in overtime but the blueprint had been discovered as Murray and Jokic shined in the loss.

June 21, 2018

The Nuggets have the final pick of the lottery in the NBA draft and the ability to take a risk with the pick. Michael Porter Jr., who once was considered to be a potential No. 1 pick, slides down the board. The Nuggets take MPJ at No. 14.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

April 13, 2019

The Nuggets return to the NBA playoffs for the first time in five seasons. They earn the No. 2 seed. Denver beats San Antonio in seven games before failling to Portland in the conference semifinals. They lost Game 7 at home.

Aug. 17, 2020

The NBA bubble playoffs begin with the Nuggets as the No. 3 seed. "Bubble Murray" is born as he helps the Nuggets come back from 3-1 deficits against the Jazz and Clippers. The first trip to the Westen Conference finals since 2009 ends in a five-game loss to the Lakers.

March 25, 2021

After the great draft picks of Jokic, Murray and Porter, it was time for Connelly to pull the trigger on a big trade. He sent Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a 2025 first-round pick to Orlando in exchange for forward Aaron Gordon.

April 12, 2021

A day that derailed the Nuggets for almost two seasons. Murray tears the ACL in his left knee in a road game against the Warriors. Denver was coming together after the trade of Gordon and seemed like a title contender. Murray did not return until the start of the 2022-23 season.

May 23, 2022

Connelly is hired by Minnesota as its president of basketball operations. Denver promotes Calvin Booth to general manager. The former Penn State star had been with the Nuggets since 2017.

July 6-7, 2022

Booth makes changes. His first major move is acquiring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from Washington for Monte Morris and Will Barton. The next day, Booth signs Bruce Brown, who becomes one of the league's top reserves.

May 22, 2023

After 47 years, the Nuggets clinch their first berth in the NBA Finals with a sweep of the Lakers. Denver beat Minnesota, Phoenix and L.A. on its way to the championship round.