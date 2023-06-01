Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, is hugged by head coach Michael Malone after Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

From 2003-2013 the Denver Nuggets made the playoffs every year but advanced out of the first round once. Coach George Karl was part of nine of those playoff seasons but after another early exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the franchise took a different route.

Nuggets Basketball

Tim Connelly

June 17, 2013

After the departure of Karl and general manager Masai Ujiri, the Nuggets hired Tim Connelly as the president of basketball operations. Brian Shaw is hired as coach but that turns out poorly.

061321-s-jokic 0007.JPG

Denver’s Nikola Jokic is greeted by his teammates after being presented the NBA MVP trophy before game 3 of the conference semifinals at Ball Arena on Friday, June 11, 2021. Jokic is the first Denver Nugget to get an MVP award and the first second round draft pick to get the award. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

June 24, 2014

A day that changed Nuggets history. Denver selects Nikola Jokic from Serbia with the 41st pick in the NBA draft. Jokic doesn't join the Nuggets until the following summer. He becomes a two-time MVP and one of the best players in the world.

Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, center, shakes hands with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

June 15, 2015

After the Shaw experiment fails, Denver hires Michael Malone to be their next coach. Malone was previously the coach of the Sacramento Kings but was fired after starting his second season 11-13.

Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

June 23, 2016

With the final pick swap of the Carmelo Anthony trade, the Nuggets select Kentucky guard Jamal Murray. The guard didn't start right away but after his first season becomes an integral part of the Nuggets.

Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half of Game 3 Saturday in Los Angeles. 

Dec. 15, 2016

Another day that changed Nuggets history, Malone decided that the best bet was to start Jokic at center and have Jusuf Nurkic come off the bench. This didn't sit well with Nurkic and he was traded to the Portland Trailblazers.

Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, left, of Serbia, keeps the ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

April 11, 2018

The Nuggets and Timberwolves had a winner-makes-the-playoffs matchup on the final day of the season, Game 82. Minnesota won in overtime but the blueprint had been discovered as Murray and Jokic shined in the loss. 

NBA Draft Basketball

Missouri's Michael Porter Jr., right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 14th overall by the Denver Nuggets during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

June 21, 2018

The Nuggets have the final pick of the lottery in the NBA draft and the ability to take a risk with the pick. Michael Porter Jr., who once was considered to be a potential No. 1 pick, slides down the board. The Nuggets take MPJ at No. 14.

Spurs Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA first-round basketball playoff series Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Denver. The Spurs won 101-96. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

April 13, 2019

The Nuggets return to the NBA playoffs for the first time in five seasons. They earn the No. 2 seed. Denver beats San Antonio in seven games before failling to Portland in the conference semifinals. They lost Game 7 at home.

Nuggets Clippers Basketball

Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr., second from right, and Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap scuffle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Aug. 17, 2020

The NBA bubble playoffs begin with the Nuggets as the No. 3 seed. "Bubble Murray" is born as he helps the Nuggets come back from 3-1 deficits against the Jazz and Clippers. The first trip to the Westen Conference finals since 2009 ends in a five-game loss to the Lakers.

Suns Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball semifinal playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

March 25, 2021

After the great draft picks of Jokic, Murray and Porter, it was time for Connelly to pull the trigger on a big trade. He sent Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a 2025 first-round pick to Orlando in exchange for forward Aaron Gordon. 

Nuggets Warriors Basketball

Players watch as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray remains on the floor after being injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

April 12, 2021

A day that derailed the Nuggets for almost two seasons. Murray tears the ACL in his left knee in a road game against the Warriors. Denver was coming together after the trade of Gordon and seemed like a title contender. Murray did not return until the start of the 2022-23 season.

022723-s-dg-nuggets 05.JPG

Nuggets General Manager Calvin Booth gave a press conference before the game and talked about the trades, including why they traded Bones Hyland on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

May 23, 2022

Connelly is hired by Minnesota as its president of basketball operations. Denver promotes Calvin Booth to general manager. The former Penn State star had been with the Nuggets since 2017.

051723-s-dg-nuggets-lakers 12008.jpg

Nuggets Kentavious Caldwell-Pope passes the ball after getting a fight during game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 132-126. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

July 6-7, 2022

Booth makes changes. His first major move is acquiring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from Washington for Monte Morris and Will Barton. The next day, Booth signs Bruce Brown, who becomes one of the league's top reserves.

Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic holds the series MVP trophy after Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles.

May 22, 2023

After 47 years, the Nuggets clinch their first berth in the NBA Finals with a sweep of the Lakers. Denver beat Minnesota, Phoenix and L.A. on its way to the championship round. 