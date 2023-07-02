The Nuggets added a Holiday ahead of the Fourth of July.

Veteran wing Justin Holiday agreed to a one-year deal with Denver on Sunday, according to ESPN. The 34-year-old spent last season with the Hawks and Mavericks, averaging 4.5 points. The 6-foot-6 wing projects to offer more depth alongside Denver's young reserve wings: Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther.

Holiday played four seasons at the University of Washington before going undrafted in 2011. He started his professional career in Belgium before getting his first NBA shot with Philadelphia late in the 2012-13 season. Then, returned to Europe, playing part of a season in Hungary.

Holiday stuck in the NBA after helping the Warriors win the 2015 title. From there, he bounced around the league. He spent the 2015-16 season with the Hawks and Bulls before playing all 82 games for the Knicks in 2016-17. The following season, he averaged a career-best 12.2 points per game with the Bulls. Holiday's career continued with Memphis, Indiana, Sacramento, Atlanta and Dallas. He's a 36.3% 3-pointer shooter for his career.

The newest Nugget is the older brother of NBA players Jrue and Aaron Holiday.

Holiday's addition leaves Denver with two open full-time roster spots.