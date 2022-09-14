The Gold Crown Foundation dished out roughly 650 more assists Saturday.
While the nonprofit founded by former Nuggets guard and coach Bill Hanzlik and business partner Ray Baker in 1986 has a long history of helping kids stay active through sports camps and leagues, the foundation’s first Healthy Kids Expo paired athletic instruction with health education in a way that was intended to be fun for the young participants.
“Unbelievable,” Hanzlik told The Gazette on Wednesday. “28 different things you could do.”
Sports, of course, was still the largest draw at the free event. Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji signed autographs and posed for pictures, as the team hosted a Hot Shot competition. The Avalanche, Mammoth and Rapids also hosted exhibits, teaching new skills in their respective sports, while the Broncos sent their Super Bowl trophies and a couple of former players as part of the meet-and-greets at Gold Crown’s Lakewood field house last weekend.
“We really just wanted to show kids that it’s pretty fun and easier than they think to be healthy (and) that being physically active can help their mental state as well,” Meghan Overton, Gold Crown’s Marketing Director said.
The expo also included stations featuring meditation, financial literacy courses, nutrition education, resiliency workshops and art therapy. Free haircuts were provided, while a pediatric dentist provided some hygiene tips.
“It’s just about filling voids,” Hanzlik said. “If something is missing, we all look at it.”
If kids finished the day with stamps from 10 different stations, they were sent home with a prize. A Nuggets basketball was a popular choice, while the Avalanche gave out nearly 300 hockey sticks.
“There were kids and families there that would never have the opportunity to be at something like this,” Gold Crown development director Coby Chaney said.
Hanzlik credited Baker for encouraging the foundation to do more in the mental health realm even before the COVID-19 pandemic and tipped his cap to Overton for the execution. Colorado’s ranking in teen suicides got their attention, and the Healthy Kids Expo and Health Huddle are now among the annual offerings just like the sports leagues and after-school enrichment programs. Overton was pleased with the expo’s success in its first year but hopes to grow the even to reach even more people in the coming years.
“This isn’t a one-and-done,” Hanzlik said. “Now, it’s going to be part of our cycle.”
What I’m thinking
The NBA introducing an in-season tournament seems inevitable at this point.
The league could add the competition as soon as the 2023-24 season, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The tournament would be integrated into the regular-season schedule, starting in November and ending in December. Eight teams would advance from the initial stage to a single-elimination format.
The optimist in me believes this is a necessary jolt of intrigue into a regular season that’s become too long and too inconsequential for many casual fans. Additional incentives for the top teams, which seem likely but have not been finalized, could provide a welcome boost of intensity during the early part of the season and almost guarantee stars will play in those games.
LeBron James might sit out a Tuesday game in December at Ball Arena. In a tournament, James is more likely to entertain Nuggets fans.
The skeptical side sees this as a money grab. It’s another opportunity to reach a broadcast rights agreement outside the current structure, and I can already hear the advertisements now: "The NBA Tournament is presented by (insert sports-betting partner here)."
While I’m guessing the association wants to get this tournament started ASAP, I’d prefer they take an extra year, if needed, to get it right.
2K ratings released
There is a 0 percent chance he cares, but Nikola Jokic is in a five-way tie for the second-best player on the initial rosters of the NBA2K video game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest-rated player with a 97 overall ranking. Jokic, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid are all level at 96, which seems suspect.
Behind Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sit at 84 and 80, respectively. Aaron Gordon’s a 79, while Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all rated a 76. Overall, Denver’s ranked in the top tier of teams across the league, according to 2kratings.com.
****
What I’m following
***
What I’m reading
Once I got done with our extensive Broncos preview section, I moved onto the Salt Lake Tribune’s coverage of an honest press conference with Danny Ainge, who concluded the Jazz lacked belief in each other.
***
What I’m watching
The WNBA Finals started Sunday, and Las Vegas opened the best-of-five series with a 67-64 win over Connecticut. After winning Tuesday's Game 2, The Aces will have a chance to win the championship Thursday.
Chelsea Gray has been big in big moments for Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces, which also features the league MVP, A’ja Wilson. Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas carried Connecticut to the finals with a 5-3 record in the first two rounds. The remaining games will be broadcast on ESPN.
***
What I’m tweeting
Aaron Gordon paid Nikola Jokic a visit in Prague. Gordon was photographed in the stands during Serbia’s group-stage finale against Poland on Friday. Jokic had 19 points, making 7 of 8 shots from the field in a 96-69 win. The teammates posed for photos after the game. — @CrunchTimeCZ and @EuroBasket on Twitter
A good chunk of the rest of the Nuggets roster is back in Denver playing pickup. Bones Hyland posted some of his highlights, including a couple of impressive defensive efforts, to his Instagram story. —@BizzyBones on Instagram
Collin Gillespie hasn’t made his NBA debut, but he got a digitized look at himself in a Nuggets uniform on Friday with the early release of the NBA 2K video game. Gillespie posted an emoji with eyes welling up next to a photo of his video game likeness. —@collingillespie on Instagram
***
What's on tap
Sept. 18: EuroBasket 2022 Final. Jokic and Serbia were upset by Italy in the Round of 16. Luka Doncic and Vlatko Cancar's Slovenia squad lost in the quarterfinals, as did Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greek squad. Of the four teams remaining, Spain, Germany and France boast NBA talent on the roster with Poland entering the semifinals as the exception.
Sept. 26: Nuggets media day in Denver
Oct. 3: Denver's first preseason game (vs. Oklahoma City at Ball Arena)
Oct. 18: Opening day of the regular season