DENVER — Maturity might be the difference between a sophomore slump and the second-year jump Bones Hyland hopes to make.

When Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Hyland parted ways for the start of the offseason, the Nuggets coach wanted to see the guard with a personality bigger than his slight 6-foot-2 frame return with the same joy — mixed with a bit more dedication to his profession. Part of that was finding a routine and sticking to it.

“What he showed me this summer was that he was willing to grow up, willing to mature,” Malone said.

Hyland’s a fan of the early results.

“I’m in the best headspace right now,” Hyland said, “and I’ve been in that space all summer.”

The 22-year-old could very well be preparing for his senior season of college basketball but opted for an early start to his professional career. He rewarded the Nuggets’ decision to draft him with the 26th pick of last year’ draft with a second-team All-Rookie season and set a new franchise record for 3-pointers made by a rookie.

“You saw the potential. You saw the excitement,” Malone said. “You saw the ability.”

Few players, if any, could bring the Ball Arena crowd to its feet like Hyland when he’s taking and making increasingly deep 3-pointers, but Malone saw room for improvement on the nights when those shots didn’t fall.

“When you don’t make the 3, when you get scored on, you got to keep on playing,” Malone said of his message. “Don’t bow your head, don’t feel sorry for yourself, get your ass back on defense and help your team. That’s going to be, I think, a big part of his maturation process.”

Hyland is expected to be the lead guard of a new-look second unit. It’s an increased responsibility from his rookie year when his playing time was inconsistent before he established himself in the rotation.

“My biggest jump has always been my Year 2 from high school to college,” Hyland said.

“That’s just been the biggest thing for me – more opportunity. I just want to go out there and be myself. It’s going to be special.”

His summer was spent taking over various pro-am games and training at home in Delaware, his college’s facilities at Virginia Commonwealth University and in Denver. Malone said he was regularly the best player on the court in pick-up sessions the last two months. Hyland also spent the offseason hosting meet and greets with his new French bulldog — Tressi, named for Hyland’s favorite term for a 3-pointer — at local dog parks. He said he always tries to make a point of taking a photo, signing an autograph or having a quick conversation with fans.

“That’s going to take you farther than basketball ever will,” Hyland said. “Building relationships off the floor and just having character, (being) willing to go out and talk to people who may not see you every day.”

The maturity on and off the court has Malone thinking a second-year jump is a likely outcome.

“I think Bones is poised for a hell of a second season in the NBA,” Malone said.

Top five odds to win sixth man of the year

1. Jordan Poole (+450), Golden State

2. Tyler Herro (+500), Miami Heat

3. Malcolm Brogdon (+1,200), Boston Celtics

4. Bones Hyland (+1,400), Denver Nuggets

5. Jordan Clarkson (+1,600), Utah Jazz

(Source: covers.com)

What I’m thinking

The prep-to-pro pipeline looks like it’s going to reopen.

The NBA rule that a player must be one year removed from high school before entering the draft is expected to end when the league and its players association negotiate the next collective bargaining agreement, according to a report from The Athletic.

That’s a good thing, if it’s done right. There needs to be a safety net built in for kids who got bad information or fail to carve out NBA careers for whatever reason. Teams who draft a high schooler could be responsible for up to four years of college tuition. Players who enter the draft but are not selected could maintain college eligibility. The NBA could approve 5-10 players per class to jump from high school to the NBA.

The current setup doesn’t do enough. Those who go to college with the intention of turning pro as soon as possible must only worry about one semester or academics before they withdraw from school and turn their entire focus to draft preparations. Others who want to get a taste of the professional game must either move abroad or be offered a contract by one of the two developmental squads in the G League or gamble on a new pathway like Overtime Elite.

The NBA has the means to provide the most appealing alternative to college basketball and should explore new ways to make that route safer for top talents.

What I’m reading

I know better. You know better. But, we both probably clicked on ESPN’s ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA and did our best to make sense of the rankings.

Nikola Jokic is second only to Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry round out the top five, respectively.

Aaron Gordon (83), Michael Porter Jr. (72) and Jamal Murray (50) are the other Nuggets players in the top 100.

What I’m hearing

Media day comes with no shortage of quotes. Here are some of the most notable from Monday’s press conferences at Ball Arena:

- “If we had — or when we have — a practice facility that can have two courts, we’ll be staying here in Denver, training at altitude,” Malone said. The Nuggets will instead travel to San Diego this week.

- Michael Porter Jr. answered a series of questions about his recovery from a third back surgery. He doesn’t seem to believe he needs much load management this season. “I would prefer to play. I don’t think taking a careful route with players is the way to go, but you definitely want to be smart. … I don’t think skipping games is the way to save your body. You got to respect the game. You should play when you can play and help your team win as many games as possible.” The Nuggets said they'll be smart in handling both Porter and Jamal Murray as they work their way back from injury.

- “We all know I’m here for defense,” Bruce Brown said. “Offense will take care of itself.” Malone said people are underestimating a player like Brown’s importance to the team.

- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a contract extension in the days following his trade from Washington to Denver. He made it sound like a pretty simple decision for both sides: “I wanted to be here. They want me here, so what’s the wait?” Caldwell-Pope is under contract for the next two seasons with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

- Zeke Nnaji said he’s carrying an extra 10 pounds of muscle heading into the season but doesn’t see himself as a center. “I think I’m best and most comfortable at the 4. That just allows me to be more of a versatile player, I feel like, and utilize my talents to the fullest as a four.”

- “Man, there are a lot of cameras in here,” Christian Braun, a rookie out of Kansas who grew up in the Sunflower State, answered when asked about his NFL fandom. The good news for Denver fans is Braun did not claim the Chiefs as his team and added Christian McCaffrey is one of his favorite players. The bad news for Broncos country is Braun rides with Tom Brady.

What I’m tweeting

- The Nuggets unveiled their new “Statement Edition” jerseys on social media last week. Denver’s alternate uniform is an updated version of the blue jerseys with “Mile High City” on the chest and red accents on the shorts. (Source: @Nuggets on Twitter)

- Nnaji and his family’s foundation opened a basketball facility in the Enugu state of Nigeria. There is a pair of courts, complete with benches and covered bleachers, murals of the Nnaji family and a building that appears to house a library, a locker room and bathrooms. There are four more courts and STEM programs are in the works, Nnaji said Monday.

(Source: @ZekeNnaji_hoops on Twitter)

- While we try to keep it light and fun down here, Aaron Gordon waded into the unfortunate side of social media last week. Gordon tweeted three thumbs-down emojis in response to the NBA fining Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards for homophobic statements made in an Instagram video. Gordon deleted that tweet in addition to a follow-up wondering how his tweet could be deemed homophobic. Gordon said Monday he tweeted before he had all the information and said the fine was appropriate.

What’s on tap

Sept. 27-Oct. 1: Nuggets training camp in San Diego

Oct. 3: The Nuggets host the Thunder for their preseason opener in Denver.