One of Michael Malone’s options this season is a lightning lineup off the bench.
The Nuggets got a sneak peek at Bones Hyland and Ish Smith sharing the backcourt late in the preseason, and it could be a productive lineup in the regular season. The pairing’s speed and shiftiness seemed to make up for its shortage of size and lack of experience playing together.
“That was fun,” Smith said after Sunday’s practice. “We haven’t been able to do it a lot in practice. Coach, when he called my name, he kind of shocked me when he put me out there with Bizzy (Hyland). We just went out there and played with a level of aggression on the defensive end. Offensively, pushing the tempo, getting into the paint. I thought it was pretty good.”
The Nuggets have been on the other side of Smith’s speed before. Now, the Nuggets can mimic the kind of lineups that have given them problems at times in the past.
“When you play against small, quick teams, man, that’s hard,” Malone said. “That’s the reason Ish has kicked our ass for years.”
The effect of Smith’s speed was on display in the decisive moments of a preseason game against the Suns. With his defender playing a couple of feet back, respecting the 34-year-old’s speed, Smith walked into a mid-range jumper that proved to be the game-winner.
Hyland’s also been a handful for defenders to stay in front of this season. Smith, who will set an NBA record for most teams played for in a single career when he makes his regular-season debut for Denver, said there wasn’t much discussion about individual roles when he shared the court with Hyland. Both initiated the offense, while Davon Reed also shared some of the ball-handling responsibilities.
“We just kind of played,” Smith said. “If Bones had the ball, he went and created. If I had the ball, vice versa. D-Reed brought it up a couple of times. You just kind of play and flow.”
As promising as the shared minutes might have been, it’s unlikely to be an every-night thing. Malone said he’s got some flexibility with the second unit this season. Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan provide different skill sets at center, and the Nuggets could go just as big off the bench if Jeff Green or Nnaji logged some minutes at small forward. Smith said he hasn’t had any conversations regarding his playing time or who he plays with.
“I think that’s a good thing,” Smith said. “You just play your game, play your role and let the chips fall where they may.”
If the final game of the preseason was any indication, there could be a spot for Smith alongside Hyland at times. That lineup’s ability to rebound and defend will have a big impact on its effectiveness, but one thing is clear.
“Speed kills,” Malone said. “You talk about quickness. It’s hard to guard. Those two can both get into the paint for themselves, for their teammates.”
What I’m thinking
The lack of parity used to be a reasonable complaint about the NBA.
It doesn’t seem that long ago when you could ink a Cavaliers-vs.-Warriors finals prediction and feel comfortable as long as there wasn’t a serious injury. But LeBron’s in the West now, Giannis has reached the pinnacle of the sport and there’s a new crop of legitimate contenders, including the Nuggets, vying for the throne that was for so long occupied by just a couple of teams.
There are 12 teams, nearly half the league, with lines between +600 (Celtics) and +2,200 (Grizzlies and Mavericks) to win the championship, according to Points Bet. The Nuggets are +1,800. The Cavaliers, Pelicans, Raptors, Hawks and Timberwolves are outside the 12 most likely champions, but each team could make an interesting case at contending with a little luck.
There’s also a group of teams who should be more interested in improving their chances at the No. 1 pick, making for a pretty clear divide between the haves and have-nots this season. But the race for the championship seems to be increasingly open as Golden State’s golden era gets closer to its conclusion.
What I’m Reading
I’m a sucker for all of the season-preview surveys that poll front-office members and media to pick the finals representatives from each conference, the eventual champions and individual awards. The Warriors and Clippers seem to be getting the most respect among Western Conference teams, while Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid seem to be the favorites to end Nikola Jokic’s reign as the Most Valuable Player.
We’re also rolling out the content from our Nuggets special section this week. Be sure to check it out.
What I’m Watching
Make 15 minutes before the season starts to watch TSN’s “Broken Arrow.” It takes viewers through Jamal Murray’s rehabilitation with behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews with Murray, his father and brother. It’s free to watch on TSN’s website.
What I’m Hearing
- Michael Malone said Michael Porter Jr. has the opportunity to raise the ceiling of the Nuggets team with the right approach on both ends. “He can be a difference maker,” Malone said after Sunday’s practice. “He can be a piece that helps us win our first championship. You look at the size, the length, the offensive package that he has.”
- After Monday’s practice, Aaron Gordon shared a mantra he’s been using recently: “Greatness comes with pain. It’s easy to start; it’s hard to maintain.”
- “I’m probably going to get 4 to 6 points a game just off cutting,” Bruce Brown said when asked what it’s like playing with Jokic.
What I’m Tweeting
- Facundo Campazzo officially signed with the Mavericks on Monday. It should be a better fit for the Argentinian point guard who did not receive a qualifying offer from the Nuggets this offseason. The matchups between Campazzo and Hyland should be elite entertainment. (Source: @ShamsCharania)
- For the visual people in the crowd, there’s a great chart displaying the win percentage for each franchise throughout NBA history. It put the ‘90s Nuggets in perspective for me. Denver’s 50.7 win percentage as an NBA team is, unsurprisingly, in the middle of the standings. (Source: @BetweenTheNumbs)
- The Clippers are launching their own streaming service, ClipperVision, that will broadcast 74 games this season. The $199.99 plan features multiple streams and does not impact any existing television deals. It feels like these services will be increasingly popular as regional sports networks and cable companies continue their battles in Denver and elsewhere. (Source: @SINow)
What’s on Tap
Oct. 18: NBA season begins with the 76ers visiting the Celtics and the Lakers at the Warriors.
Oct. 19: The Denver Gazette's Nuggets special section drops at DenverGazette.com.
Oct. 19: Nuggets start regular season at Utah
Oct. 22: Nuggets’ home opener vs. Oklahoma City