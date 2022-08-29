The international game is giving Nikola Jokic an early look at his competition for a third straight Most Valuable Player award and Denver’s first NBA title.

Jokic and the Serbian national team are packing in a busy end to the summer, playing in exhibitions and World Cup qualifiers before the upcoming EuroBasket 2022 tournament. The highlight to date was Serbia’s 100-94 overtime win over Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo, another two-time MVP, Thursday in Belgrade. Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 40 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists, but Jokic left victorious after putting up 29 points (on 11-of-16 shooting) to go with eight rebounds and six assists. Joker's highlight was his signature “Sombor Shuffle” shot from the corner — over Antetokounmpo’s 7-foot-3 wingspan.

“Very hard and interesting game,” Jokic said, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to our fans. They were our sixth player.”

Serbia continued the qualifying stage by beating Turkey 79-72 behind 24 points and 10 rebounds from Jokic. The MVP's been the MVP.

Prior to the qualifiers, Jokic and Serbia faced off against Luka Doncic and Slovenia in a tune-up game. Slovenia won 97-92 in overtime behind 34 points and nine assists from Doncic. Jokic had 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Vlatko Cancar, perhaps Jokic’s closest friend on the Nuggets roster, gave Slovenia the lead with a key basket with 52 seconds left in overtime.

In Serbia’s second exhibition, Jokic led the team to a 83-56 win over Germany by making all but one of his 11 shots from the field, finishing with 22 points and five rebounds in roughly 17 minutes of playing time.

The Serbian team spent part of the break between the exhibitions and the qualifiers celebrating Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 30th birthday. Jokic, sporting a fedora at the party, was spotted dancing and drinking from what appeared to be a giant champagne bottle.

Celebrate, young man.

Jokic and Serbia now shift to the group stage of the EuroBasket tournament, which begins Friday against the Netherlands. The EuroBasket championship is Sept. 18, roughly two weeks before the Nuggets’ first preseason game.

What I'm Thinking

The NBA schedule is out. The rosters are mostly settled. Time for some win totals speculation.

The Celtics are projected for the most wins at 55.5. The Spurs and Rockets come in with the lowest total, 23.5. The Suns (64) and Grizzlies (56) were the only two teams to finish with more than 55 wins last season, while the Pistons (23), Magic (22) and Rockets (20) were the only teams to win fewer than 24 games.

Here are five of the most intriguing lines:

Denver – 49.5

The Nuggets need to win only two more games than they did a season ago to hit the over. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. expected to be ready at season's start, 50 wins might seem like a layup, but it’s unclear how the Nuggets will load manage the duo this season. Only the Suns (52.5), Clippers (52.5) and Warriors (51.5) have higher projected win totals than the Nuggets in the Western Conference.

Minnesota – 47.5

There’s a lot to like on Tim Connelly’s first Timberwolves roster. Anthony Edwards looks like a future star on the perimeter, while the trade for Rudy Gobert gives Minnesota a little more muscle inside next to Karl-Anthony Towns. The big-man duo could be a problem for teams with little time to prepare during the regular season. But depth could be a drawback after including Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the trade. The Timberwolves’ win total is seventh highest in the West.

Brooklyn – 45.5

With Kevin Durant committed to a future with the Nets, there’s certainly enough talent to get to 46 wins. There’s also more than enough volatility to create a few different scenarios where the Nets end up closer to .500. Betting either side of this feels like a shot in the dark.

Lakers – 45.5

See above but replace “Kevin Durant” with “LeBron James,” and “Nets” with “Lakers.”

Washington – 35.5

Squint, and you might see a 40-win Wizards team. Brad Beal is a legitimate No. 1 scoring option. Monte Morris proved last season he can be the starting point guard on a playoff team. Kristaps Porzingis averaged 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists on decent shooting numbers in 17 games with the Wizards last season. Throw in the potential contributions from first-round pick Johnny Davis and a motivated Will Barton III, and a Wizards team flirting with .500 could come into focus.

Ask Vinny Anything

What was your favorite moment of the Avalanche's Cup run? – Kate S.

While this was likely asked in jest, I was in St. Louis for Nazem Kadri’s hat trick in Game 4, days after he received threats. I’m not a big enough hockey guy to know whether Kadri could’ve avoided the contact that forced Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington to miss the rest of the series with an injury, but that performance in front of a hostile crowd is not something I’ll forget anytime soon.

Do you think the Sacramento Kings have done enough to contend for a playoff spot? – Jeremy A.

Contend, maybe, but I don’t think Sacramento has done enough to start thinking about the postseason. Rookie Keegan Murray was one of the stars at Summer League and looked ready to contribute meaningful minutes, but it’s still an uphill battle in Sacramento during Mike Brown’s first season. The playoffs still feel at least another year away for De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and company.

What I'm Reading

With two months until regular-season basketball returns, here are a few ways to pass the time:

What I watched: "NYC Point Gods"

An entertaining and educational look at the environment and culture that facilitated the Golden Age of New York City point guards is available to watch on Showtime. The stories and highlights from the likes of Kenny Smith, God Shammgod, Pearl Washington, Mark Jackson, Rod Strickland, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Anderson and Rafer Alston are well worth the 90-minute runtime for hoops fans.

What I read: "Sacred Hoops"

Phil Jackson’s memoir, published in 2006, takes readers everywhere from his upbringing in Montana and North Dakota through his playing days and into his coaching career. It gives readers more than a dose of basketball knowledge. Jackson shares some of the eastern and native philosophies that helped him coach talented, contentious huddles to 11 titles. Grab a $10 bill, head to your local bookstore and enjoy.

What I'm Twittering

Recent weeks featured no shortage of fun for some Nuggets who shared their offseason plans on social media. Here are the highlights:

- Bones Hyland’s French Bulldog, appropriately named Tressi, is getting a tour of Denver. Hyland recently hosted a meet-and-greet at a local dog park, and Tressi has also been spotted playing in the Nuggets’ practice gym and Aaron Gordon’s private court. (Source: @bizzybones and @puptressi on Instagram)

- Speaking of Gordon, the Nuggets forward was among those in Seattle for Jamal Crawford’s "Crawsover" pro-am event. While the games were eventually canceled due to a slick floor, Gordon and LeBron James entertained the fans with some pre-game dunks. (Source: @Overtime on Twitter)

- Jamal Murray’s trip to Australia featured equal parts work and play. Murray has shared clips of his pick-up games and going through individual workouts. He’s also met fans at the opening of an NBA Store in Melbourne and had some fun being introduced to Australian rules football (Source: @jmglitxh27 on Instagram)

What's on tap

Sept. 9-10: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, including former Nuggets coach George Karl

Sept. 30: Warriors and Wizards start the preseason in Japan

Oct. 3: Denver's first preseason game (vs. Oklahoma City at Ball Arena)

Oct. 18: Opening day of the regular season

Oct. 19: Nuggets' regular-season opener at Utah Jazz