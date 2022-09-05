What a week to wonder ‘What if?’ in Denver.

What if Mike Conley Jr. hit that 3-pointer at the buzzer of Game 7 back in 2020? What if Jamal Murray didn’t bail the Nuggets out with another 50-point performance in Game 6? What if Game 6 hadn't been postponed a few days, giving a Nuggets team trying to erase a 3-1 deficit a little extra rest? What if the Nuggets didn’t outscore the Jazz 35-21 in the fourth quarter of Game 5 to extend the series?

Could the Nuggets have found themselves in a similar situation to the Jazz, who began a huge rebuild this offseason by trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota and Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland?

Nuggets fans can be comfortable having that conversation. In the two years since that series, the Nuggets have locked down Murray and Nikola Jokic, Denver’s stars, for the foreseeable future, and the team has cited the 3-1 comeback against the Jazz and the repeat against the Clippers as a source of confidence in the years since. To the west, Gobert and Mitchell appeared to struggle to stay on the same page and never made it past the second round.

The Jazz might not be done dealing, either. Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be appealing to other teams, but Denver doesn’t seem like a fit for any.

In light of the trade, Cleveland’s win total improved by three to 46.5, according to Bet Online, while Utah’s win total dropped to 27.

***

Vinny's List: Five 2023 NBA draft prospects to watch for fans of tanking teams:

1. Victor Wembanyama, F-C, France

2. Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite

3. Nick Smith, G, Arkansas

4. Keyonte George, G, Baylor

5. Arthur Kaluma, SF, Creighton (Sorry, I had to — Go Jays!)

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

The Elam Ending’s invasion continues

The G League announced that games that go to overtime will be decided via an Elam Ending. The Elam Ending, which came to prominence in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), sets a target score seven points away, and the first team to reach or surpass that total wins. For example, if the Grand Rapids Gold and Windy City Bulls finished regulation tied at 100, the first team to 107 wins. Advocates of the system say the alternative ending allows for better flow, as there isn’t as much incentive for losing teams to foul and extend the game, and every contest ends on a game-winning shot, even if it’s a free throw.

It's a fun alternative — great for the G League or TBT or National Invitational Tournament — but it doesn’t have a place deciding NBA games any time soon. The strategy in late-game situations is too important to do away with, and organic game-winning shots are far more exciting when you don’t know they’re coming. Let’s not diminish the significance of coaching, communication and a team collectively executing their end-of-game strategy to manufacture a little bit of forced excitement.

Former players make perfect coaches for Gold

The Nuggets will have another NBA veteran coaching their G League affiliate, and that’s good news for both the franchise and the players who are hoping Grand Rapids is just a brief stop on their way to the NBA.

Former Nugget Andre Miller replaced Jason Terry, who took a job on Utah’s bench, as the coach of the Gold. Neither player-turned-coach relied on God-given gifts to carve out lengthy careers in the league. They mastered their respective roles and made themselves valuable pieces of winning teams. With that experience comes a wealth of wisdom young players should welcome in any coach.

ASK VINNY ANYTHING

Do the Nuggets have enough dog in them? Connor M.

It’s a good question after the Nuggets traded JaMychal Green away and let DeMarcus Cousins enter free agency. Green’s toughness was a constant in Denver, even when his jumper wasn’t. Cousins bullied opponents for easy buckets or otherwise. The expected return of Jamal Murray will help, but Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green must step up to replace the toughness exiting Denver’s second unit.

WHAT I'M FOLLOWING

What I’m reading: Clippers point guard John Wall opened up about his mental health struggles after recovering from a torn Achilles and the death of family members as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Washington Post’s Candace Buckner.

What I’m watching: Serbia is off to a 2-0 start in the group stage of the EuroBasket tournament. Nikola Jokic put up 19 points and six rebounds in Serbia’s opener, a 100-76 win over the Netherlands. He followed that up with a 18-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Czech Republic. An ESPN+ subscription allows fans to follow Jokic’s squad through the tournament.

WHAT I’M TWEETING

The Michael Porter Jr. hype continued to build thanks to some photos and videos from a pick-up session with Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young. Porter’s also sporting a new platinum blonde hairstyle. (Source: @MPJ on Instagram).

Christian Braun did not seem to enjoy his first workout at Red Rocks. After the team posted photos and videos of the team’s newcomers running the rows, Braun tweeted: “Won’t be back at Red Rocks anytime soon.” Collin Gillespie, who suffered an offseason injury, posted from the Morrison amphitheater on Friday, though it’s unlikely he participated in the grueling workout. (Source: @Ballin25Braun on Twitter and @collingillespie on Instagram)

Whether it was a coincidence or ribbing a rival, the Nuggets’ social media team had impeccable timing with its post celebrating the two-year anniversary of the team’s comeback from 3-1 down vs. the Jazz. The tweet was posted just after Utah traded Donovan Mitchell, signaling the start of a rebuild for the Jazz.

***

WHAT’S ON TAP

Sept. 8: Serbia’s final game of the EuroBasket group stage against Poland

Sept. 9-10: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, including former Nuggets coach George Karl

Oct. 3: Denver's first preseason game (vs. Oklahoma City at Ball Arena)

Oct. 18: Opening day of the regular season

Oct. 19: Nuggets' regular-season opener at Utah Jazz