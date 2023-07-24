After 47 years, the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title to wrap up the 2022/23 campaign.

The Gazette looks back at this historic run to a championship in a new commemorative video.

Sit down with Gazette reporters and columnists, Paul Klee, Woody Paige and Vinny Benedetto as they analyze and reminisce about the Nuggets’ road to victory.

In the video, the writers explore a variety of topics, including:

-What the championship means to the city of Denver

-The exact moment the team showed championship promise

-What makes Nikola Jokic great

-The specialness of Jamal Murray’s comeback

-How the Nuggets overcame adversity

-The significance of the Lakers’ sweep

-Can this team become a dynasty?

“I said before the season started that they’d win an NBA Championship,” said Gazette sports columnist Woody Paige. “Everyone just guffawed.”

The championship also cemented the legacy of star center Nikola Jokic.

“I think what was most astounding was just how much better he was than everyone else,” said Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee. “He was so much better than everyone he played against at only 28 years old. I think you can see that was what’s exciting for people in Colorado. It’s the start for Joker and not the conclusion.”

The video concludes with the age-old question of whether or not the Denver Nuggets can cement themselves as one of the greatest teams of all time, à la Bill Russell’s Celtics, the Showtime Lakers, or more recently, the Golden State Warriors.

“I’m not ready to use the word dynasty yet with the Denver Nuggets,” said Benedetto. “The Denver Nuggets are no longer the hunters, they’re the hunted. But Nuggets fans can be sure proud to be champions.”