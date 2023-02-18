SALT LAKE CITY – Another trip to the All-Star Game allowed Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic a chance to reflect on how much has changed and a few things that haven’t since 2019.

In 2019, the Nuggets coach led Team LeBron to a victory over Nikola Jokic and Team Giannis in Charlotte. Malone is again coaching Team LeBron this weekend, but it’s too early to say if Jokic will be a friend or foe on Sunday night. In a new development, the team captains – LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo – will draft their teams just before the game.

“I don’t know who I want to get drafted by,” Jokic said after the Western Conference All-Stars held an informal practice Saturday morning. “We will see.”

Malone and Jokic, who turns 29 on Sunday, once again shared a plane to the game. This time, however, there were a couple of extra passengers on board, as Jokic had a smaller family a handful of years ago.

“This time it’s his daughter, his niece, his nephew,” Malone said. “It’s funny how life changes so quickly.”

Jokic said he’s not yet accustomed to having his family on the road with him, but he likes it so far, even if it means he’s spending less time playing video games. Whether its an added family presence or a fifth straight appearance in the All-Star game, his coach senses his star player is more sure of his standing among the game’s best players.

“I see him (thinking) ‘I deserve to be here. I’m an MVP.’ Not that he walks around saying ‘I’m an MVP,’ but I think he’s gotten really comfortable with the other great players in this league on top of being on this stage,” Malone said.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

For all the changes, Jokic still prefers team accomplishments to individual ones, though he did change his tone briefly to mess with the media.

“Yes,” the Nuggets’ lone All-Star answered when asked if winning Most Valuable Player meant anything to him. “Because the last seven times I said ‘No.’ Just changing it up.”

Denver’s dominant center is again in the center of the Most Valuable Player discussion. Averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists at the All-Star break, Jokic is the Las Vegas favorite to win a third straight MVP trophy. Multiple sportsbooks have Jokic between -240 and -300 to win, well ahead of Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who has the second-best odds around +450. A former Western Conference rival who moved to the Eastern Conference is still in awe of Jokic’s abilities.

“I can’t lie. I don’t know if y’all been watching what Jokic has been doing. It’s (freaking) outrageous,” Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell said. “He’s otherworldly right now.”

Jokic still doesn’t exactly know how to play in the All-Star exhibition that regularly lacks a shred of serious competition. He’s keeping his expectations as low as they were in previous trip to the All-Star Game.

“Same thing,” Jokic said. “Just be there, score two points. Hopefully we are going to win, and that’s it.”