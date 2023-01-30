Michael Malone didn’t name names, but the Nuggets coach did name areas of improvement ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

When asked Monday where his team could get better, Malone cited consistency, 3-point defense and closing quarters. The Nuggets allowed the 76ers to make 18 of their 35 3-pointers in Saturday’s loss in Philadelphia. Denver also gave up a 12-0 run to close the third quarter that saw the Nuggets’ lead drop from 15 to 3 points.

“No matter who is playing for us, we have an obligation to go out there and understand for us to win at a high level, for us to beat really good teams, we have to play a certain way,” Malone said after practice at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets have championship aspiration — and an obligation to improve the roster is part of that. While that’s ultimately general manager Calvin Booth’s decision to make, Malone acknowledged as much on a day where the trade rumors continued.

“Any time you can improve your team, you have to at least look at it,” Malone said.

Malone said there wasn’t a need for the Nuggets to make a move in the next couple of weeks, but multiple reports have put Bones Hyland’s name in trade rumors. If a deal is to be made, Malone wants it come with a couple of answers.

“You have to ask yourself two questions,” Malone said. “Does it make us better? And, how will it affect our locker room and our culture?”

Here’s how a potential Hyland trade could answer those questions.

Why they should trade Hyland

Moving the microwave-scoring, 22-year-old guard is the easiest way for Booth to infuse the roster with more length and defensive versatility — qualities he’s clearly prioritized in his first season leading the Nuggets front office.

Hyland’s ability to heat up quickly has made him a fan favorite in Ball Arena and would make him an attractive addition for teams on a different timeline. The Nuggets are in win-now mode and lack the draft capital to significantly improve the roster. The Stepien Rule prevents teams from trading their first-round pick in consecutive seasons, so the next first-rounder the Nuggets can trade isn’t until 2029. That’s not appealing for teams looking to rebuild in a hurry.

A player in the second year of his rookie contract with a demonstrated ability to produce is likely more interesting to sellers in the trade market. Hyland made an impact as the Nuggets navigated last season without Jamal Murray and earned himself second-team All-Rookie honors after posting 10.1 points and shooting 36.6% on 5.2 attempts from 3 per game. The numbers have improved to 12.3 points and 37.9% on 5.9 3-point attempts per game in his sophomore season, but the team doesn’t have the same need for Hyland’s scoring punch.

Murray’s return has blocked the path to more playing time. New guard Bruce Brown — note the length and defense — has demonstrated an ability to play point guard on the nights Murray doesn’t play. That, coupled with Malone’s decision to stagger Murray’s minutes to help the bench unit, makes it easier to go without a true back-up point guard moving forward.

Zeke Nnaji and Christian Braun are also young players on team-friendly contracts who have shown they can help a team. They fit the tall, long and defensive-minded mold the team seems to be prioritizing. Those players also might not fetch as much in return on the market, which makes a potential Hyland trade the team’s best bet to acquire the final piece for a championship roster.

Why they shouldn't trade Hyland

The best return for Hyland either is a marginal upgrade over something the Nuggets already have or doesn’t fit the team's win-now mode.

The most likely returns for Hyland are believed to be a young wing defender or draft compensation. A first-round pick could come with protections, and there’s no guarantee you’re getting a player better than Hyland, especially in the near future. A couple of promising wing defenders, Braun and Nnaji, are already available on Denver’s bench, but they’re either struggling to get regular playing time (Braun) or playing a different role (Nnaji).

By staggering Michael Porter Jr. or Aaron Gordon with the second unit, the Nuggets would maximize the minutes Murray and Nikola Jokic play together, create room for Braun in the rotation and provide Hyland more space to develop in his role.

The decision to play Murray alongside Hyland with the bench has always kept one of Denver’s stars on the court, but it hasn’t felt like a natural fit for either guard. Porter’s elite catch-and-shoot ability could create extra space for Hyland to operate and provide Nnaji help on the glass, while Gordon would allow Malone to surround Hyland with switchable defenders in Braun, Brown and Nnaji.

Moving Hyland introduces an unnecessary amount of risk. If the Nuggets don’t receive a guard in return, that would leave Brown, Ish Smith and Collin Gillespie, who’s yet to make his NBA debut, as the team’s options behind Murray, who is questionable for Tuesday’s game against New Orleans due to load management on his surgically repaired left knee.

A couple of rotation tweaks could provide the best outcome for the Nuggets: a happy Hyland continuing to develop in Denver and increased opportunity for young defenders make an impact and grow comfortable into a regular role before the playoff run.

Malone admitted there’s no need to make a trade just to make one.

“There’s no pressure. If something happens, it happens,” Malone said. “If it doesn’t, we know what this team is capable of.”