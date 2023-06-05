Barbara Lewis, sister of the late Wilt Chamberlain, was watching May 22 at her Las Vegas home as the Nuggets faced the Lakers with a chance to sweep the Western Conference finals. She then stepped out before the game was over to run an errand.

Shortly after Lewis returned, the phone rang. It was her son, LaMont Lewis, calling from Colorado Springs to inform her that Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had broken Chamberlain’s NBA record for most triple-doubles by a center in a single postseason as Denver won 113-111 to sweep the Lakers 4-0.

“My son called and said, ‘Mom, you missed it,’’’ she said in a phone interview. “I’m so sorry that I missed it. I was hoping that they show it again.”

Jokic that night had his eighth triple-double of the postseason, topping the center record of seven that had been set with the Philadephia 76ers in 1966-67 by the legendary Chamberlain, who starred in the NBA from 1959-73 and died in 1999 at age 63.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday against Miami at Ball Arena, Jokic extended the mark to nine with a 27-point, 14-assist, 10-rebound showing in Denver’s 104-93 win. In Sunday’s 111-108 loss to the Heat in Game 2, Jokic could have joined Chamberlain from 1967 as the only other player to have a triple-double in the first two games of an NBA Finals, but he was held to four assists to go along with 41 points and 11 rebounds.

Jokic has topped Chamberlain in the record book on several occasions. Earlier in this postseason, Jokic broke Chamberlain's career center playoff triple-double record of nine, and he now has 15.

In regular-season play, Jokic has shattered Chamberlain’s career triple-double record for a center of 78 with 105 in his eight seasons. And in 2022-23, he broke Chamberlain’s 1967-68 center record of averaging 8.6 assists for the 76ers by putting up 9.8 per game.

All of this is just fine with Barbara Lewis, 85.

“Records were made to be broken,’’ she said. “My brother used to always say that. Denver is just doing fantastic, and I just think that he is a great player. You know, Wilt wouldn’t mind those records being broken.”

Chamberlain had three brothers and seven sisters, and only two are still alive. Barbara Lewis was born in 1938, two years later than Chamberlain, and sister Selina Gross is now 87.

Barbara Lewis' son is 57 and has lived in Colorado Springs for nearly 28 years. When he was young, he lived in the Los Angeles area, where Chamberlain resided for the last three-plus decades of his life. He said he was very close to his uncle, who had no children, and that the Big Dipper treated him “like a son.”

When it comes to Jokic breaking some of Chamberlain’s records, LaMont Lewis echoed what his mother said.

“I can’t think of a better person to do it,’’ he said. “I think the guy is a class act and definitely a generational talent. I’m really proud of Joker to do it. Since he hit the league, he has been opening eyes and I congratulate him for that achievement.”

If Chamberlain were alive, his nephew said he likely also would congratulate Jokic.

“I would think he would respect Joker a lot,’’ he said. “I mean, Joker’s maybe not as athletic as my uncle was, but I think his knowledge, how he plays the game and how he really cares about the game, my uncle would be real impressed.’’

The 6-foot-11 Jokic, who was named NBA MVP in 2021 and 2022 and finished second this season to 76ers center Joel Embiid, has downplayed awards and setting records. But he was impressed to hear that Chamberlain’s relatives have spoken highly of him.

“It definitely means a lot to me that his family appreciates the way I play and is happy for me as I’ve broken some of his records, and to hear he would have liked my game makes me happy as well,’’ Jokic said. “He was obviously a great player, so any time I am mentioned alongside the greats it is a blessing.”

The 7-1 Chamberlain was best known for his scoring, having set NBA records for most points in a game (100) and highest scoring average in a season (50.4), both in 1961-62 with the Philadelphia Warriors. He gobbled up rebounds, and holds NBA records for highest average in a season (27.2 with the Warriors in 1960-61) and for a career (22.9).

Chamberlain also was an adept passer, having led the NBA with that 8.6 average. Late in his career, he was quite willing to do other things besides score. That included averaging just 14.8 points per game in 1971-72 but helping the Lakers to a then all-time best 69-13 record and the NBA title.

Barbara Lewis was very close to her brother and attended his games throughout his career. She has been thrilled to see his name come up so much during the playoffs thanks to the native of Serbia breaking some of his records.

“I love to see him interviewed,’’ she said of Jokic. “I like his attitude. He just seems happy. He works hard. I have never seen him play a bad game.”

When it comes to triple-doubles in the playoffs, LaMont Lewis did note that teams play more postseason games now. And overall, he noted that steals and blocks didn’t become an official NBA stat until 1973-74, the year after Chamberlain retired.

“I’ve talked to so many greats and legends, and they’ve said, ‘Man, your uncle was blocking at least 10 shots a game,’’’ he said.

But Chamberlain’s nephew doesn’t hold any NBA changes throughout the years against Jokic.

“He’s a great guy,” he said. “As a family as a whole, we really have a lot of respect for Joker. Living here in Colorado, it’s been great to watch him play as many times as I have.”

LaMont Lewis, an account manager for an information technology company, said he attends three or four Nuggets games each season. He never has met Jokic but would like to at some point.

“I wonder if (the Nuggets) even know that I’m here (in Colorado Springs),’’ said LaMont Lewis. “I was thinking about reaching out to the organization and letting them know when (Jokic) was close to hitting (his latest) record.”

According to a Nuggets official, it wasn’t generally known by the team that Chamberlain’s nephew lives an hour down the road from Denver in Colorado Springs. The Nuggets would welcome having him at a game next season.

The 6-3 LaMont Lewis didn’t play basketball in college but was an All-American high jumper at San Francisco State. His two sons, Lyndon, 27, and Jaydon, 24, both played basketball at Coronado High School. Lyndon was a standout point guard who went on to play in junior college.

Elzie Lewis Jr., the husband of Barbara, and LaMont’s father, died in 2013. He was a top basketball player at Wilberforce (Ohio) University and got to know Chamberlain well when they both played for the Harlem Globetotters in the late 1950s.

“I have an original Harlem Globetrotters jersey from my dad hanging on my wall,’’ said LaMont Lewis. “He and my uncle became really good friends playing with the Globetrotters. The weird thing about the Globetrotters back then is that there were separate teams.

“There was an A-list team (that included Chamberlain) that would go out to play in Europe and places like that and they had another team (that included Lewis Jr.) that would go down to South America and Africa and maybe some less-desirable places. But they were on the same team sometimes.”

LaMont Lewis spent his childhood regularly visiting Chamberlain at his home in the Los Angeles area. The legendary center often would attend his track meets.

“Because my mom and him were about the same age and very close, I got to really benefit from that,’’ said LaMont Lewis. “My uncle would pick me up on weekends and we would just sometimes hang out, and I knew him quite well.”

LaMont Lewis has been watching the Finals and is rooting for the Nuggets. His mother also is pulling for Denver and, after not seeing the latest Chamberlain record broken by Jokic, vows now to not miss additional action in the playoffs.

“I hate that I had to hear it from my son and missed it because I just went out for a second,” Barbara Lewis said of the record broken May 22. “But I think (Jokic is) a great player and, like I said, records are there to be broken.”