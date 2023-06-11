When Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray suffered a torn left ACL in an April 23, 2021, game at Golden State, forward Danilo Gallinari was on the other side of the country playing for the Atlanta Hawks. It did not take him long to pick up his phone.

Gallinari had been Murray’s teammate on the Nuggets in the guard’s rookie year of 2016-17 and served as a mentor. Gallinari had suffered a similar injury in April 2013 with Denver and ending up sitting out the entire next season.

“I was talking to him as soon as the injury occurred because, first of all, it happened in a similar way that it happened to me,’’ Gallinari told The Denver Gazette.

Gallinari suffered another torn left ACL last August while playing for his native Italy in a World Cup qualifying game, and he missed the entire 2022-23 season with Boston. The Celtics lost 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals to Miami, but Gallinari at least has found some consolation in watching Murray and the Nuggets in the NBA Finals against the Heat.

"Gallo," who played with the team from February 2011 through the 2016-17 season, said he is “rooting for the Nuggets for many reasons.’’ One he named has been seeing how Murray has bounced back from a serious knee injury.

After sitting out all of 2021-22, Murray returned this season and averaged 20.0 points and 6.2 assists. He has been even better in the playoffs, averaging 26.7 points and 7.1 assists, including 23.3 and 10.5 in the Finals. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead and can lock up their first NBA title Monday night at Ball Arena.

“To see him going through what I had to go through and coming back and coming back healthy and being great and actually coming back better than before and going to the Finals and having the chance to win a championship, is just amazing,” Gallinari said.

Murray on Sunday looked back at some of the NBA players who provided support during his rehabilitation. He said, “For me, (I) appreciate Gallo.”

Murray also mentioned Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who missed two straight seasons after suffering a torn left ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and later a torn right Achilles tendon, and Heat guard Victor Oladipo, who once missed significant time with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. Oladipo is not playing in the Finals due to suffering a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee in April’s first-round series against Milwaukee.

“The first person that reached out was Klay, in the X-ray room,’’ Murray said of being at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where the injury occurred. “That meant a lot to me. That helped me a lot. Understand that from the get-go, it's going to be a long journey. … Gallo was one (to later reach out).”

Murray’s road back could include a championship in the first playoffs he has appeared in since the Nuggets went to the Western Conference finals in 2020 and lost 4-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers. He sat out postseason play in 2021 and 2022 due to his injury.

“It's long before we made it here that I thought this was going to happen,’’ Murray said of being close to a title. “I had a belief of being in the playoffs before, having the experience, seeing the team and the chemistry grow.”

When Murray handed out 12 assists in Friday’s 108-95 win in Game 4 at Miami, he became the first player in NBA history to have 10 or more assists in his first four Finals games. That led to Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon on Sunday calling him a “point god.”

“I've long said that Jamal is not just a scorer,’’ said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “That's been my challenge to him. That should be an affront to him, that people just look at him as a scorer, because ever since he became a starting point guard, he is charged with the responsibility of running this team. … Jamal is really committed to trying to be the best version. That's allowing him to be a historical player and allowing him to have that in his first four Finals games, (which) is just incredible.”

Malone pointed to Murray’s practicing of martial arts playing a role in having “allowed him to recover from an injury that had him miss the last two postseasons.” In the Nuggets locker room at Game 4, Murray had posted a quote from Bruce Lee that read, “Knowing is not enough. We must apply. Willing is not enough. We must do.”

Murray said he uses such quotes as a way to “motivate yourself.” In his first season back after his ACL injury, all seems to be working.

“I'm just happy to be in this position, knowing that everything I did during rehab was solid,’’ he said.