The Nuggets are 3-Oh, Yes! The Lakers are 0-No!

With a three-minute, 13 to zero, zilch, zippo zoom in the fourth quarter the Nuggets ran the Lakers into submission Saturday night to take command of the Western Conference Finals. No NBA team in history has overcome a 3-0 playoff deficit.

Famed actor Jack Nicholson, who once played the clown-faced villain in “Batman," returned to his courtside seat to watch his beloved Lakers win, but instead saw the true “Joker,’’ the Lakers' arch-enemy. As the 119-108 defeat ended Nicholson and the rest of the despondent downhearted crowd “Departed’’. LeBron James even left the court before the clock reached its conclusion.

With 7:48 remaining in Game 3 Rui Hachimura made two free throws to give the Lakers a 94-93 lead. It was their last lead. With 4:50 remaining Nikola Jokic finger-rolled the ball into the basket, and the Nuggets were ahead for good 106-94. The Lakers were in La-La Land.

That’s the fact, Jack.

The Nuggets own an 11-3 record in the playoffs and very soon will be bound for the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history to play, most probably, the Heat.

In 1801 operatic singers Nancy Storace and John Braham were characterized as “second fiddles’’ in the first use of the idiom. Elizabeth Bellington and Charles Incledon ostensibly were the top two. But in a performance in Bath, England, the B-listers overwhelmingly prevailed.

The Nuggets and the Heat were supposed to be a pair of peon posers and “second fiddles’’ in the postseason, according to the NBA macrocosm. Nobody beyond Burlington, Co., and South Beach, Fla., seems desirous to see Denver and Miami in the Finals.

Everything is vis-à-vis Boston vs. Los Angeles. The Celtics and the Lakers are tied for the most championships in the history of the league with 17 apiece. The Nuggets were pyrite to the Lakers and the Heat would be beat by the Celtics.

Guess what, world?

Saturday morning FanDuel SportsBook updated the favorite odds of the Nuggets-Heat series to minus-110. Second was Nuggets-Celtics at plus-185, then Heat-Lakers at plus-600 and Lakers-Celtics at the lowest odds – plus-950. Post new numbers.

Yet, a former WNBA player tweeted Saturday that a Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals would be the most boring ever.

Ho-hum-drum-mind-numbing?

All the Heat and the Nuggets are are the two most exciting, exhilarating, exceptional teams in the playoffs.

Yet, Colorado-Florida will be the most loathed, not, loved finals in any league since perhaps Colorado-Florida in the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche beat the Panthers 4-0.

National Basketball Association executives, the ABC network that will telecast the games, the legalized gambling industry, the fans in Boston and Los Angeles and 46 other states, all the ships at sea and Larry Bird and Magic Johnson have been pulling for a 13th Celtics-Lakers Finals.

The preponderance of the pre-Finals debate and dialogue has been about Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Lakers, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – three J’s and A.D.

However, Denver’s own Oh Jays – Jokic and Jamal Murray – have outplayed James and Davis, and the Heat’s J – Jimmy Butler – and Bam Adebayo have out-performed Jayson & Jaylen.

And the veteran coaches – Michael Malone and Eric Spoelstra – meticulously have outwitted the rookie coaches – Darvin Ham and Joe Mazzulla, particularly in the Game 2 comeback by the Heat Friday and the Nuggets’ remarkable rally as “Joker’’ had foul and shooting trouble for the first three quarters, but dazzled in the fourth. He surprising was short of a usual triple-double with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Murray had a mind-boggling 30 points in the first half, but no points in the third quarter before he finished with 37. Michael Porter Jr. came close to his own triple double (14-10-6), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown combined for 32 points.

When the Nuggets and the Heat win two more, the Four Basketeers would be Jokic and Murray, Butler and Adebayo, and the Nuggets and the Heat will meet – despite what the world wishes for.

The Nuggets and the Heat are first fiddles.

Stradivarius.