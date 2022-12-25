DENVER – On one hand, Zeke Nnaji might have his best chance to secure a spot in the Denver Nuggets rotation. On the other, nothing is going to be handed to the third-year forward.
Nnaji is an option to fill the void left by Jeff Green, who is expected to miss roughly a month with a fractured hand and finger sprain, but he’s not the only option. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he could play Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan, the two players who have split back-up center duties, together. Vlatko Cancar could also handle those minutes, giving Malone more flexibility to play the matchup, while Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown are small-ball options, Malone said prior to Sunday’s game against the Suns.
“Depending on the lineup we’re playing, who’s out there, we have the versatility to kind of give different looks without Jeff,” Malone said pregame.
Nnaji has previously said he feels more comfortable at the power forward position, so the partnership with Jordan is appealing. While the pairing hasn’t played much together in the regular season, there is some familiarity.
“That would definitely be a unit that has size and strength,” Nnaji said in the locker room an hour before the late tipoff. “We did that a little bit in training camp, and that was pretty effective. I think that’s something we’d both like to see.”
Minutes have been inconsistent for Nnaji through the first 31 games of the season. After being out of the rotation for a stretch, the 21-year-old played second-unit minutes in the last two games. He scored three points in both games, wins over the Grizzlies and Trail Blazers, and grabbed a combined three rebounds in his 23 minutes, but the stats are of little concern to his coach. Malone said he’s looking for Nnaji to defend, fight for rebounds, set screens and run in transition.
“I just want to feel Zeke’s energy out there. I want to sense his physicality, his aggression,” Malone said. “If he’s doing those things and kind of anchoring that second unit, and that unit is playing well, that’s what we’re looking for.”
Nnaji’s minutes again appeared in jeopardy during Friday’s game against Portland when he dislocated the pinkie finger on his left hand. He instructed head athletic trainer Dan Shimensky to pop it back into place on the court so as not to impact his playing time. Nnaji had the finger taped to his ring finger on his non-shooting hand as a means of protection for Sunday’s game.
“It’s weird, but I’m adjusting to it,” Nnaji said.
One thing that sets Nnaji apart from his fellow bigs on the roster is his ability to switch onto opposing guards. Against Memphis, that meant a few possessions in isolation on the electric Ja Morant. Against Portland, it was Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. With Phoenix in town, Nnaji was prepared to sit down and guard Suns shooting guard Devin Booker even if he wasn’t his primary matchup.
“I study everyone that we play against, because I’m someone who blacks onto everyone, or switches onto everyone,” Nnaji said. “So, I’ve got to be prepared for anything, because I might be on those guys at any point in time. Knowing their tendencies and knowing what they like to go to is important and helps me defend better.”
Booker was ruled out for the game before Nnaji checked in to start the second quarter, but he did well when switched onto Chris Paul multiple times in the second quarter and set a solid screen that led to a Jamal Murray bucket. While there’s no guarantee Nnaji’s going to see increased playing time in Green’s absence, Nnaji knows those are the kind of things his coach is looking for in whatever minutes come his way.
“Having a high motor, doing things like dirty work, getting rebounds, being an active defender, running the floor,” Nnaji said.
“I think that’s what he’s looking for right now.”
NUGGETS 128, SUNS 125, OT
What happened: The Nuggets led by as many as 15 in the first quarter, but the Suns answered with a 21-2 run that stretched from the final four minutes of the first quarter into the opening minutes of the second. That run helped the Suns take a 57-51 lead to halftime.
Phoenix stretched the lead to 11 after the first two possessions of the third quarter, but Nikola Jokic took over in the final minutes of the quarter and cut Phoenix’s lead to three to start the fourth. Jamal Murray scored 14 of his XX points in the fourth quarter, including a driving dunk in the final minute to force overtime. Murray had a look at a game-winner, but Mikal Bridges defended the play well and blocked his shot.
The Nuggets scored eight straight to take a six-point lead with 2:30 left only for Phoenix to answer with an 8-3 spurt. A late poster dunk from Aaron Gordon paved the way to victory.
What went right: Denver’s two best players to start the season looked the part. Jokic was an assist shy of a triple-double when the third quarter ended and finished with 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his league-leading seventh triple-double of the season. Aaron Gordon played the role of secondary scorer well, posting 28 points and 13 rebounds.
What went wrong: It was another underwhelming performance from Denver’s bench. Bruce Brown led the bench with five points, while Christian Braun and Bones Hyland managed just three apiece. Phoenix finished the game with a 58-11 advantage in bench points, led by Landry Shamet’s 31-point game.
Highlight of the night: Those unable to stay awake for the duration of the game got their fill of Gordon’s dunks in the first half, but he saved his best for last. With the Nuggets up one in the final minute of overtime, Gordon grabbed his 12th rebound and dribbled up the right side of the court. He had Jokic to his left but opted to elevate over Landry Shamet for a dunk. The immediate celebration was halted by a charge call, but a review rewarded Gordon a three-point play that put the Nuggets up three with 24 seconds left.
On deck: After spending Christmas at home, the Nuggets head to Sacramento for two games in as many days against the surprising Kings, starting Tuesday.