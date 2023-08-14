The movement to bring professional women’s sports to Denver picked up more momentum last week.

Denver is on the short list of cities under consideration for WNBA expansion, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

“Obviously, we’re working very hard on expansion,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in the report. “This is really something I think we need to do, not just because of opening up potentially 12 to 24 roster spots, but also with a league that’s the longest-tenured women’s professional league in the country by double any other, we need more than 12 teams.”

Engelbert is expected to visit Denver this week to meet with potential investors, according to multiple reports. Colorado has produced a handful of recent WNBA draft picks. Michaela Onyenwere, of the Phoenix Mercury, starred at Grandview High School and continued her career at UCLA before being drafted sixth overall in 2021. The year before, Kylee Shook was picked 13th overall by the New York Liberty following her time at Mesa Ridge High School in Colorado Springs and the University of Louisville.

With only 12 teams in the league, even elite players are finding themselves heading abroad or playing less established leagues to continue their professional careers. Among those players are Mya Hollingshed, a former Colorado Buffalo who was selected eighth overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She was waived a few weeks later and went on to play in the Athletes Unlimited league, which started in 2022. Ashten Prechtel, who was an elite prospect out of Discovery Canyon, helped Stanford win the 2021 national championship. She was one of three Coloradans on the roster. She was drafted 34th overall in this year’s draft but is currently playing in New Zealand.

Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco/Oakland and Toronto are reportedly the other cities in consideration.

“We need to be in some big cities in this country where all our data and information shows there’s some great markets for WNBA basketball,” Engelbert reportedly. “We’re excited, capitalizing off NCAA popularity, and hopefully [will] talk more about that as we get further into the season this year.”

The newest WNBA franchises could begin competition as soon as 2025.

There's also a group using the name For Denver FC attempting to bring a professional women's soccer team to the Denver area.