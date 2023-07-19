Soccer fever will sweep the nation once more as the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off Thursday.

The "football" tournament (as everyone else in the world calls it) runs through Aug. 20, with the U.S. Women’s National Team once again slated as the betting favorite. Colorado is heavily represented with co-captain Lindsey Horan (Golden) and forward Sophia Smith (Windsor) anchoring the roster.

Here are nine Denver-area viewing options to catch the action:

Number 38

Deep in the heart of Rino (3560 Chestnut Pl.), this watering hole boasts “the best patio in Denver.” With 20,000 sq. feet of space, it certainly is one of the largest.

Number 38 also features an all-local drink menu with 120 taps and a food menu curated by chef Merlin Verrier of Avanti Food and Beverage.

The venue will host a watch party at 6 p.m. Friday when the USWNT takes on Vietnam.

This event will also serve as a launch party for For Denver FC, an investment group with aspirations to bring women’s professional soccer to the city.

The Celtic on Market

The old standby (1400 Market St.) has outlasted a location change and the closure of several other pubs in the metro area to solidify its status as the premiere Irish and soccer pub in Denver.

Owner Noel Hickey is a soccer aficionado, meaning the Celtic is guaranteed to show the beautiful game above other competing content.

The Celtic features a variety of beers on tap, although pub mainstays like Guinness and Magner’s cider will always be flowing. The same goes for the food menu, which features pub favorites with the occasional Colorado twist, such as the MexiCeltic shepherd's pie, an Irish classic with green chili swirled in.

The British Bulldog

A traditional English pub, the British Bulldog (2052 Stout St.) has been serving soccer fans downtown for decades. The food menu combines traditional English pub fare alongside Punjabi options such as the tikka masala.

The Bulldog is a prime meeting spot for British ex-pats and would be a perfect spot to catch an England match. The Three Lions will play in Group D alongside China, Denmark and Haiti.

With a smaller footprint, be prepared to arrive early to obtain seating.

Maria Empanada

Having recently expanded its empire with locations in Rino and Stanley Marketplace, the original Maria Empanada (1298 S Broadway) presents a rocking atmosphere for any Argentinian soccer match.

The empanadas are the star here with a variety of options ranging from sweet to savory with both meat and vegetarian options. For a decadent treat, try the Alfajorcitos, a shortbread cookie sandwich of dulce de leche caramel and coconut covered in chocolate.

The Argentina women’s national team will navigate Group G alongside Italy, South Africa and Sweden. A prime game to catch would be the match vs. South Africa July 27th (6 pm).

Stoney’s

Rustic wood and reclaimed stone set the scene at this favorite sports bar of Capitol Hill residents. The original location (1111 Lincoln) features two large projectors and 70 HD screens, which made it a hub for the 2022 Men’s FIFA World Cup. The women’s edition should be no different.

For variety, Stoney’s has expanded with satellite locations uptown (1035 E 17th Ave.) and on Broadway with a cantina concept (30 S Broadway).

A hub for Kansas basketball in non-World Cup years, Stoney’s classic college sports bar feel lends itself to a prime location for viewing USWNT matches.

DNVR Bar

The DNVR Bar (2239 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206) is unique in that it bills itself as not just a bar, but as a community and hub for the local Denver sports fan. Formerly known as Colfax Sports & Brew and Three Lions Pub, the DNVR Bar has quickly built a reputation as the home for some of Denver’s most raucous watch parties for local sports.

Hardcore Denver soccer fans who remember it as the Three Lions Pub are urged to revisit the rebranded spot, as they will be delighted to see the upgrades to the televisions with larger and additional screens, as well as a simplified and efficient food menu.

If you want to watch Megan Rapinoe score goals while bumping elbows with fans who can list Jamal Murray’s stat lines by heart, the DNVR bar is the place to be.

Frolic Brewing

Westminster’s Frolic Brewing offers a family friendly brewpub option that is guaranteed to show all the Women’s World Cup games.

“We welcome football fans of all teams and types, whether it’s the women’s or men’s World Cup,” head brewmaster Brendan Wyatt told The Denver Gazette. “We have TV views from every angle and for the neighborhood, our beer prices can’t be beat.”

Frolic offers a variety of beer options, all brewed in-house, from lighter options such as the amber or passion fruit blonde all the way to darker, heavier options (with higher alcohol content) such as the coffee stout.

The brewpub concept also has a food menu featuring a variety of pizzas and wings made in-house.

Tight End

Founded in 2021 at the former location of Streets Denver, Tight End (1501 E Colfax Ave) bills itself as Denver’s only gay sports bar. The bar regularly partners with the Denver chapter of American Outlaws, the national supporters group for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams.

The location features nine TVs, a patio, high-quality sound, and a full beer and cocktail list.

Prost Brewing Co.

Behind the U.S. and England, Germany sports the third shortest odds in the Women’s World Cup. For those looking to cheer Die Nationalelf (The National Eleven), why not stop by Denver’s closest thing to an authentic German beer hall experience?

Located in the Highlands (2540 19th St), Prost offers five German style beers brewed in house including a pilsner, dunkel, kolsch, hefeweizen and Vienna lager. A raddler will also be on tap seasonally for the summer.

The beer hall does not have its own kitchen, but occasionally hosts food trucks and nearby options are available in the Highlands, including Happy Camper Pizza and Avanti.

Germany will play most of its World Cup matches in the early morning, but a replay of their match vs. Colombia on July 30 would be one to watch the following day.