The Mile High Blaze is the Rodney Dangerfield of Denver sports. Thursday night, the best local sports team you’ve never heard of was kicked off of their practice field by a flag football team who had an actual permit to play.
No biggie. They shook off the disrespect, took their football and found another place to run final drills sans pads... two days before they play for the national championship of the Women’s Football Association.
“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve shoveled snow off of this field,” said head coach Rob Sandlin. He’s been head coach of the Blaze for four of his eight years with the team, and this is the first time the they’ve made it to the national championship.
They got close the last couple of years, only to lose in the semi-final game.
Sandlin said this year is one of validation for him and the entire Mile High Blaze organization from the owner to the coaches, the fans and, of course, his players. “I like coaching women because they listen. They have a passion to learn the game.”
In front of him are ladies of all shapes and sizes from 5’2” to 6 feet tall, 125 pounds to 300 depending on the position. They are aged 16-52.
Depending on how they’re doing with injuries, the roster has held up to 30 women this year. But this is not the NFL. These women are volunteers who pay $400 for a spot on the team. They open their purses to shell out hundreds on helmets, pads, cleats and travel.
Eight dedicated volunteer coaches, mostly men, call the Mile High Blaze their own.
And they like to yell.
“This team’s gonna play dirty!” warned Donnie McElroy to a circle of mostly-rapt dirt-stained women, one in a neon green skort. “If they’re gonna play dirty, don’t come to me! These refs have no sympathy.”
“Yeah, they pull our hair or they grab hold of our jerseys, block you in the back or chop you at the knees,” said Stephanie “The Scrapper” Skinner, 5’3 ½”, 130, also an MMA Fighter. And a Starbucks Barista who makes a mean dry cappuccino. “But we will deal with it. This is our Super Bowl.”
Call them the Unfazed Blaze. After losing only once and winning half a dozen games this year, their defining performance of the 2022 season happened a couple of weeks ago when 1,000 fans watched them throttle the Houston Energy for the American Conference Championship and a trip to Canton, Ohio.
“We went into the locker room, someone turned on "We Are the Champions" by Queen, and everyone started belting out the ballad. People were holding back tears and happiness that we had made it as far as we had,” said Skinner.
The Mile High Blaze is a Division 2 professional women’s tackle football team in the Women’s Football Alliance, playing their home games at Aurora Public School Stadium at Hinkley High School.
On Saturday at 6 p.m. EDT, they will be playing the Derby City Dynamite out of Louisville Kentucky, in the WFA’s 10th annual National Championship game. https://www.ftfnext.com
The Blaze is third in the league in total points on offense, scoring 30 points per game. They are second to the New York Wolves in points allowed with 8.6 points a game.
They are high school students, nurses, teachers, fire fighters and parole officers. There’s a mother-daughter duo and “The Wonder Twins,” Valerie and Priscilla Garcia, who are identical except for their hair styles.
On offense, Valerie at fullback blocks for her running back sister and averages 8 yards per carry. On defense they play line and linebacker, which makes for some pretty interesting strategy when their hair is hidden beneath a football helmet.
“We play in synch. On defense we are unstoppable. You can’t get around us,” said Valerie, first-born and main-talker. Sometimes the coach has them rush on the same side and other times they act as identical defensive bookmarks: the same height and almost the same weight.
Just like the NFL, the WFA plays in stadiums with certified referees, has cheerleaders and offers diamond-studded championship rings. The players are checked for steroids.
Under a perfect fading summer evening on a grass practice field so soft it beckoned bare toes, three little girls watched their Aunt Paula, who recently adopted them, wrap up to take them home. Nine year old Lamilea pointed to her head where red and blue beads swung off of a tic-tac-toe of braids.
“These are a lucky charm,” she said. “They won the last two games when I wore them.”
“We won all of the games before that too though,” chided Paula “Grandma” Barnett. The team's oldest player stood as still as anyone could with a three year old hanging like a gymnast from her thigh. Her pink t-shirt said "Own it."
But these aren’t pampered male players with multimillion-dollar NFL contracts and endorsements. They would gladly accept cast-off gear from their male counterparts. They know that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s athlete’s foundation gave the WFA’s Division 1 Champion Boston Renegades a $10,000 grant.
The Broncos’ only move to support the Mile High Blaze was to give them a signed Philip Lindsey football for an auction they had a couple of years ago.
“It sucks. It really does,” said team owner Wyn Flato. “I would give anything if just one person from the Broncos would say, ‘Oh, my God, this team is worth it.”
The team's colors are orange and blue. The logo on their helmets is a fierce bronco with a flaming mane.
About that respect thing. It may not be the Stanley Cup, but this season, the Mile High Blaze put fans in the stands by pounding the pavement. They promoted their match-ups on social media, put up flyers around town and invited their friends and family to invite their friends and family.
Tomorrow night, get ready to rumble. Said Valerie Garcia the more talkative twin, “My brother told me if you don’t win, don’t come home! I gotta win so I could get home.”
Watch the game streaming live here at 4 p.m. MDT: