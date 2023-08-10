Dodgers 2, Rockies 1
What Happened: The Dodgers' veterans came through in the eighth inning to hand the Rockies another late loss. Mookie Betts singled and Freddie Freeman walked to set up a run-scoring walk from Max Muncy against Daniel Bard to hold off Colorado in the first of a four-game series.
On the mound: Ty Blach continued his aid of the Rockies rotation. He tossed six innings and allowed just one earned run. It was his longest start and, at one point, he went 17 batters without allowing a hit. Since joining the rotation, he has lowered his season earned run average to 4.22. Tommy Doyle left a runner behind after his 1⅓ innings and Bard allowed him in on a go-ahead walk. It was Bard's third loss of the year.
At the plate: Elehuris Montero put the lone dent in Clayton Kershaw's armor with a fifth-inning home run. It was his fourth of the year. The blast was one of the Rockies' four hits. Alan Trejo hit a double off Kershaw as part of his 1-for-3 day. He may exit the lineup Friday after Brendan Rodgers went through pregame activities before Thursday's loss. What's next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Austin Gomber, 9-8) at Los Angeles Dodgers (RHP Lance Lynn, 8-9) at 8:10 p.m. MT on Friday at Dodgers Stadium (AT&T SportsNet).