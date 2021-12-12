The winning couldn’t last forever for Denver.
The No. 11 Pioneers had their season-long, seven-game winning streak snapped on the road by No. 5 Minnesota Duluth.
The 6-2 final drops Denver to 11-5 on the season and 5-3 in NCHC play.
Freshman Carter Mazur had two points on the night with a goal and an assist. Senior Cameron Wright scored the other goal for DU.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Jesse Jacques and Kobe Roth both found the back of the net twice for Duluth as the Bulldogs moved to 11-6-1 on the season.
DU goaltender Magnus Chrona had 21 saves in the loss.
Two Pioneers — Cole Guttman and Bobby Brink — each had their career-long point streaks end at seven games each. Mazur’s career-long point streak continued, however, as he’s now up to eight consecutive games with either a goal or an assist.
Denver had its consecutive penalty-kill streak end at 17. Duluth’s power-play goal in the first period was the first DU had allowed while down a man since Nov. 19 against Miami (Ohio).
Saturday’s game was the final game for the Pioneers before the holiday break.
DU will be back in action at the end of the month on New Year’s Eve against Alaska Fairbanks for a two-game series at Magness Arena.