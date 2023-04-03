Where the good news shines

The No. 4 Denver Pioneers women's lacrosse team posted its largest margin of victory of the season on Saturday with a 17-4 win over the Villanova Wildcats at Peter Barton Stadium.

DU remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0 and began Big East Conference play in dominating fashion. Three Pioneers had hat trick as senior Julia Gilbert and Raegan Wilson both tallied four goals and Ellie Curry recorded three markers while also adding an assist.

"Villanova is a good team," said Denver coach Liza Kelly. "They're off to their best start ever, so we knew we had to show up and play our best today.

The Pioneers wrap up a two-game homestand on Wednesday as they host the Butler Bulldogs at 1 p.m.

"Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].