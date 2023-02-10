For any high school football coach, taking over a new program in a different state is always going to be a challenge.

But when Danny Filleman came from Arizona and took over at Regis Jesuit, having a senior like Jack Stoll made things a little easier — for a variety of reasons.

“The thing that set him apart was one, his work ethic is second to none,” Filleman told The Denver Gazette. “No one is going to out-work Jack. He’s one of those guys, too, that everyone rallied around and loved being around. He was kinda the center of everything.”

It’s been nearly seven years since Stoll left Regis Jesuit, but he’s still at the forefront of the program and for the best reason possible — he made it.

Stoll was one of the top players in the state in his recruiting class and wound up at Nebraska, despite offers from in-state schools Colorado, Colorado State and Air Force, as well as college football powerhouses like Texas.

After five years in Lincoln, Stoll went undrafted and wound up signing with the Eagles.

He’s only in his second season in the NFL, but it’s safe to say he’s found a home in Philadelphia and now gets the chance to play in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday against the Chiefs.

“At Regis Jesuit, we have a motto at our school, men and women for others,” Filleman said. “He definitely was that. He was there for other guys. You could just see the love of football that he had. His passion and his love for the game was unreal for a 17-and 18-year-old kid.”

Stoll still has family in the area and Filleman said he comes by to work out at the school when he’s in town. It’s always a big deal when he does stop by, but Stoll might be an even bigger celebrity if he’s got a fancy Super Bowl ring on his finger the next time he does.

“He’s just one of the faces of Regis Jesuit football,” Filleman said. “When you work hard and you go after your goals and your dreams, you can do it from anywhere. Jack has paved the road for (our) guys.”

It certainly wasn’t an easy, clear-cut path that Stoll took from Aurora to the Super Bowl.

Blocking tight ends are somewhat of a dying breed in modern football, but Stoll has made it work.

“At the end of the day, there’s a little bit of luck that’s involved with it,” Stoll said on the Eagles Insider podcast earlier this season. “I know a lot of guys who were in a similar situation and probably more talented, it’s just they didn’t find their niche, they didn’t find their spot. I think the Eagles ended up being the perfect spot for me. I think it’s a combination of working hard, doing everything I could to make sure the coaches knew I was here to get better.”

It’s also not like Stoll joined an Eagles team starved for tight ends, either.

When he signed in Philadelphia, he joined a room that included Dallas Goedert, one of the top tight ends in the NFL, and Zach Ertz, a Super Bowl champion and someone people believe could be a future Hall of Famer with how productive he’s been over the last decade.

Even Stoll could admit it seeing those guys in practice everyday was eye-opening.

“I think anyone who says they don’t (think) that is lying, or delusional,” Stoll said.

But he saw it as an opportunity to get better and when Ertz was traded in the middle of the season, Stoll became even more valuable to the team.

“It’s kind of one of those (things) where it’s ‘Hey, go bet on yourself,’” Filleman said. “You have these dreams and these goals and don’t let being undrafted get in your way. He’s one of those (guys) that’s not going to take no for an answer. That’s just his personality and to keep that going, it’s not an easy thing, but he showed up (in Philly) and earned a roster spot. Now, you look at him and he’s a pretty major contributor.”

Now in his second year, Stoll even got the chance to start a few games while Goedert was injured, including three catches for a career-high 41 yards in a win over the Titans in December.

“Those are proud moments as a coach,” Filleman said. “These kids come in and they have aspirations to play college football and we want to do everything we can as coaches to foster that and give them the tools they need to play at that level. To see a guy like Jack who has the drive and the passion for football to make it, not only at Nebraska but also beyond. If we had a small part in that and helped him along the way, that’s a satisfying feeling for a coach.”

There’s probably going to be a lot of people across Colorado rooting for the Eagles this weekend — well, it might be more rooting against the Chiefs but who’s counting.

At Regis Jesuit, though, everyone will have their eyes glued to the screen, looking for No. 89 in midnight green.

“There’s good football in Colorado and guys like (Stoll) are at the forefront,” Filleman said. “I’ve become an Eagles fan because of Jack. That’s a really cool thing for us as coaches. We’re actually not watching the game, we’re watching Jack. That’s the honest truth.”