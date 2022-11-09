What a moment for Ethan Horvath.
And what a moment for Colorado soccer.
The 27-year-old Horvath, who was born and raised in Highlands Ranch and attended Arapahoe High School, made the United States' World Cup roster Wednesday.
The goalkeeper will be the first Coloradan to represent the state in the World Cup. Horvath played his club soccer for Real Colorado.
Twenty-six men were named to the roster, including Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson. Among those cut were Zack Steffen, Paul Arriola, Jordan Pefok and Ricardo Pepi.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the long-awaited announcement of the group that will gather in Qatar for training next week ahead of the opener against Wales on Nov. 21.
Horvath, a backup, was joined by goalkeepers Matt Turner, who plays for Arsenal, and Sean Johnson of New York City FC. Horvath is on loan for Luton Town FC from Nottingham Forest, which recently was promoted to the English Premier League.
Colorado Springs native Sam Vines, a left back, is sidelined following surgery for a broken leg.
On what figures to be the youngest of the 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup. Yedlin, Christian Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta and Ream are remaining players from the infamous loss at Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament.
With central defenders Miles Robinson and Chris Richards sidelined by injuries, the 35-year-old Ream returns to the national team for the first time since the opening round of qualifying in September 2021. Ream captains Fulham in England’s Premier League and has gone a full 90 minutes in 14 of 15 matches this season. Berhalter had dropped him from the final four qualifying windows, preferring more mobile options.
Cameron Carter-Vickers, a son of former NBA player Howard Carter, was picked as a central defender. Horvath, Carter-Vickers, Johnson, Scally and Wright did not appear in any of the 14 qualifiers.
Jesús Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Wright are the three forwards, a position that provided just four of the Americans’ 21 goals in qualifying.
Nine players are from Major League Soccer; eight are with English clubs; two each are based in Germany, Italy and Spain; and one apiece plays in France, Scotland and Turkey.
Scally and midfielder Yunus Musah are just 19. Winger Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S, captain Claudio Reyna, turns 20 on Sunday. The average age of 25 years, 175 days as of the opener is the second-youngest for the U.S. at a World Cup behind 24 years, 24 days in 1990.
The No. 16 U.S. is in the toughest of the eight groups by ranking, opening against No. 19 Wales, then facing No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup and closing on Nov. 29 against No. 20 Iran.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The USMNT World Cup roster:
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town FC, England), Sean Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (Arsenal, England).
Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic, Scotland), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville).
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds, England), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leeds, England), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle).
Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia, Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Norwich, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Haji Wright (Antalyspor, Turkey).