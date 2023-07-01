Detroit Tigers 4, Colorado Rockies 2

What happened: After a scoreless first five innings, the Tigers ended things in the 10th, when outfielder Zach McKinstry hit a go-ahead three-run home run. The Rockies got one back in the bottom of the 10th, but it wasn’t enough, as Detroit won 4-2 on Saturday. Neither team scored until the sixth inning, and both finished regulation with just one run. The series is even after the Rockies took the first game 8-5 on Friday.

At the plate: Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar had the game’s first RBI, driving in C.J. Cron in the sixth inning. But Tovar was thrown out trying to turn a single into a double. Detroit answered with the equalizer only a half inning later, when Jonathan Schoop hit an RBI double. The game then went into extras, and shortly into free baseball, McKinstry hit his game-winning homer. Kris Bryant hit an RBI single to close the gap. But Detroit’s Alex Lange retired Ryan McMahon to seal Detroit’s win. The Rockies mustered just six hits, while the Tigers recorded nine.

On the mound: Both squads opted for openers rather than starters. Peter Lambert began the game for Colorado, throwing three scoreless innings. A group of relievers — Ty Blach, Matt Koch, Jake Bird and Daniel Bard — did their part to keep Detroit from winning in nine. Bird allowed the game-tying hit to Schoop in the seventh, but that was all he surrendered. Pierce Johnson, who allowed the home run to McKinstry in the 10th, earned the loss. Six different arms threw for Detroit. Lange earned the win, throwing two scoreless innings to end the game.

What’s next: Rockies (RHP Connor Seabold) vs. Tigers (RHP Matt Manning) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet)