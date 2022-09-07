Bears Broncos Football

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Former Broncos wide receiver and Super Bowl 50 champion Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday. 

Sanders played five and a half seasons for the Broncos from 2014-2019 and 12 years in the NFL, playing for the Steelers (2010-13), 49ers (2019), Saints (2020) and Bills (2021). During his time in Denver, Sanders totaled 404 receptions, 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was also a key part of the 2015-16 team that won Super Bowl 50. In his career, Sanders was a two-time Pro Bowler, earning the honor in 2014 and 2016. 

