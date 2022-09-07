DENVER — Former Broncos wide receiver and Super Bowl 50 champion Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday.
“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/q1QTmy673s— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022
Sanders played five and a half seasons for the Broncos from 2014-2019 and 12 years in the NFL, playing for the Steelers (2010-13), 49ers (2019), Saints (2020) and Bills (2021). During his time in Denver, Sanders totaled 404 receptions, 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was also a key part of the 2015-16 team that won Super Bowl 50. In his career, Sanders was a two-time Pro Bowler, earning the honor in 2014 and 2016.