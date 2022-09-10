The second-winningest coach in Nuggets franchise history was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
George Karl, who coached the Nuggets from 2005-13, was part of a 13-person class enshrined in Springfield, Mass. this weekend. Karl’s 1,175 wins rank sixth among NBA coaches. He won 444 of those games, including 21 in the postseason, as Denver’s coach, which put him just behind Doug Moe for the franchise lead.
He was named Coach of the Year in 2013 after leading the Nuggets to a 57-25 record but was fired roughly a month later. Karl’s coaching career came to an end after Sacramento went 33-49 in the 2015-16 season. Karl previously led the Seattle Supersonics to the finals in 1995-96 where they lost to Michael Jordan’s Bulls.
“This is the pinnacle of my career and I’m happy to be able to reflect on my career and important relationships at this special time,” Karl tweeted after his speech Friday.