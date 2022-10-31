The flight home from Ohio this past weekend for the Denver hockey team was a lot better than the one home from Massachusetts a few weeks ago.
After the Pioneers were swept in a two-game series at UMass, they proved they are capable of winning games away from Magness Arena with a two-game sweep over Miami (Ohio) to kick off NCHC play.
“I think it shows we took some mature steps in the right direction and that was an emphasis going into the weekend,” senior forward Casey Dornbach said Monday.
Both of those wins in Ohio came in impressive fashion.
Carter Mazur continued to light the lamp with regularity early in what’s looking like a breakout season for the sophomore. Mazur had a natural hat trick (scoring the first three goals of the game for either team) in DU’s 4-0 rout on Friday night. He went on to tally another pair of goals on Saturday as DU picked up its first win of the season when trailing heading into the third period.
Mazur’s five goals in two games gives him 10 on the season, which is tied for the top mark in the nation early on in the season.
“I feel like my confidence is really high right now, especially playing with [Massimo] Rizzo,” Mazur told The Denver Gazette. “It builds a lot of confidence going into weekends [against] St. Cloud and North Dakota after that.”
Mazur and Rizzo, who has a nation’s best 11 assists, are both producing at high levels for a DU team that was searching for players to step up and fill the top line roles left behind by players like Bobby Brink and Carter Savoie.
“They’re two great players,” Dornbach, the Harvard transfer and third member of that top line, said. “I think we’re all a little different, which makes coming together an interesting combo. They’ve made it easy on me and I just think we’re really great friends off the ice.”
There’s definitely a buzz inside the building this week as DU, who moved up to No. 2 in the rankings on Monday, are preparing to host No. 4 St. Cloud State for a two-game set this weekend in Denver.
“It’s pretty important to get at least one win out of it, hopefully two,” Mazur said. “It’ll be a good test to see how much we really match up in the NCHC so I’m excited for it.”
Just about every weekend has been a test in its own right for DU so far this season.
The Pioneers have already beaten ranked opponents in Notre Dame and Providence, plus they’ve gone on the road now and won in different ways. If anything can prepare a team for a two-game series against a top-5 team and a conference rival, it’s that.
“That’s what gets us ready for the season,” Mazur said. “The NCHC is the hardest conference in college hockey so you’re playing teams like that every night.”
“I’m excited,” Dornbach added. “Playing at home is always exciting and it’s been that way no matter who we’ve played, but we’re looking forward to playing a great team like St. Cloud.”