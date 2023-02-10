Brent Briggeman, sports editor, The Gazette

I bumped up the font size on my phone this week. Had to be done. Aging stinks.

I think it has taken those years of wear and tear as a Chiefs fan to truly appreciate this run led by Patrick Mahomes.

Marty Schottenheimer's arrival as Kansas City's coach coincided with my coming of age as a sports fan. Subsequently, I witnessed some phenomenal regular-season football. And every January my expectations came crashing down. When you're a hormone-charged adolescent in south central Kansas, that's a heartbreaking feeling.

It was on my 15th birthday that KC went to Houston and beat the Oilers in the AFC Divisional Round in 1994. The team’s next playoff win came when I was 36 and sporting gray hair (have I mentioned my feelings on aging?).

My colleague Tyler may lament a similar run of futility in Philly, but he hasn't logged the fan miles I have to file such a complaint. Besides, his city had that bizarre Nick Foles title. Take that and be satisfied. If that doesn't do the trick, I'd be happy to loan you a DVD of "Rocky."

My experience eventually evolved to something less extreme. Through age, living behind enemy lines in Colorado for 17 years or maybe the numbing effect of repeated disappointment, the highs and lows began to flatten out. Then a good friend with vast football knowledge informed me that this recently drafted quarterback from Texas Tech had the look of the first legit quarterback for KC in my lifetime. I again allowed my expectations to grow.

And wow, what a run. Five consecutive AFC Championship Games at Arrowhead. Three Super Bowl appearances. One Lombardi Trophy, so far. I’ve felt like a kid again.

Look, I know this matchup doesn’t look good on paper. The Philadelphia defense could go crazy against a Chiefs offense with limited weapons on the outside and a hobbled Mahomes. And the KC defense hasn't shown it can be leaned on to win a championship, though defensive lineman Chris Jones has developed into a star capable of leading such a unit.

But why let reason spoil the fun? It didn’t matter how many times a playoff loss would cruelly pull the football away like Lucy to Charlie Brown, I was always back the next year thinking Christian Okoye or Derrick Thomas or Priest Holmes would pave the way to a title.

Now that my team actually has a quarterback (and coach, thanks Philly!) who exists on a plane beyond logic and reason, is there a chance I’ll go into Sunday expecting anything less than another championship? Fading eyesight or not, I don’t see that happening.

Tyler King, college sports reporter, Denver Gazette

The Eagles are a religion in Philadelphia.

There’s truly nothing like it.

Even in my time living in Colorado, I’ve seen how much the Broncos loom over all the other teams in town, but it’s nothing compared to what I grew up with. Nobody was greasing poles downtown when the Broncos beat the Panthers in 2016.

Every Sunday each fall, we gather in living rooms across eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. The lucky few even make the trip to the holy land that is Lincoln Financial Field.

“Go Birds” is the phrase for any occasion. Whether it’s hello, goodbye, congrats, or even sorry for your loss, you can say it all with those two words.

Growing up, we all heard the stories of Chuck Bednarik, Norm Van Brocklin and the 1960 NFL Championship Game.

Sure, we had our own heroes — Brian Dawkins, Donovan McNabb, Brian Westbrook, Jeremiah Trotter and the guy who will be standing on the opposite sidelines this Sunday, Andy Reid. But we never got to see anyone lift the Lombardi Trophy wearing that beautiful midnight green.

Then came 2017.

The Eagles looked like they finally had their first real franchise QB since McNabb in Carson Wentz, but that feeling couldn’t even last a full season as Wentz’s knee injury was as deflating a moment I can remember during my time as a fan.

Despite being the No. 1 seed and with that tenacious defense, the team was counted out going forward.

Then came the moment I’ll never forget — Nick Foles and Co. delivered one of the best underdog stories in Super Bowl history, knocking off the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady, and the big bad Patriots.

It finally happened. I never thought I’d see a team quite like that one.

Until this year.

The confidence that the city has in this year’s team has been a bit unnerving at times, and it’s quite unnatural for the “Negadelphian” inside all of us.

This team isn’t a group of lovable underdogs. It’s a force of nature that’s wrecked everything in its path so far. It has no regard for your cute little stories. Sorry, Giants and your nice little run with your new coach. But here’s a 38-7 loss in the divisional round. Sorry, 49ers and Brock Purdy, but you never really stood a chance against this defense.

Now comes the final boss that needs to be beaten and it just so happens to be our old boss, Reid. And sorry Brent, no need to loan me a copy of “Rocky” — I’ve seen it a hundred times.

Plus, I much prefer “Rocky II” — you know, the one where the dude from Philadelphia wins at the end. Go Birds.