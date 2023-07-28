Friday Faceoff: What is the best sports video game of all time?

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer

Answer: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

Some purists might not consider skateboarding a sport. I disagree. Especially when it comes to the best video games of this genre. Nothing compares to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, on PlayStation, released back in 2000. It consumed ungodly hours of my childhood with brilliantly simple game play for a kid that never owned a skateboard in real life. That didn’t matter when breaking laws of gravity from your couch with a controller.

It’s the best-selling action sports video game of all time — over 2 million copies sold in the U.S. per Guinness World Records — for a reason. The game highlighted skate parks across the country with different challenges at each spot. The soundtrack has GOAT status with bangers like ‘Bring the Noise’ by Public Enemy and other hip hop/rock anthems.

I’m fond of the EA Sports college football series and playing FIFA with buddies is classic. But there’s no greater joy in sports video games than landing an insane skateboard trick on a now retro console. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 stands the test of time.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer

Answer: NCAA Football 11

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater series is great, as is FIFA, but the college football series is unrivaled, especially for those of us who were in college at the right time.

There’s nothing like competing in “Dynasty mode” with your best friends, as I was lucky enough to do through my final few years of college. You could download accurate rosters and manipulate schedules to make sure each player in the league faced each other and recruited against each other. My senior year, we all picked an SEC school to make sure the on- and off-the-field battles were the most intense. I can still remember the names of some of my standouts, as I led Georgia to a national championship.

The game had us in such a vice grip that classes and dates were skipped to make sure the league advanced as quickly as possible.

I feel bad for those of you who were in college during the time the NCAA Football series was dormant. And I can’t wait for it to make a return, hopefully a year from now. It can be better than ever with the addition of the transfer portal and the NIL era.